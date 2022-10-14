I have known Alyssa Kuzmarov for many years. She and her husband Jean-Michel Sauri are gifted filmmakers who have gained notice for undertaking projects which focus on our province’s youth via their company Productions Oracle.
On October 12, the premiere for their magnificent new film called Resilience took place at the Maison de la Culture du Plateau-Mont-Royal. Tickets were so much in demand, a second screening is already in the works – this one in a movie theatre so stay tuned. “The youth were beaming, proud and radiant,” says Kuzmarov. “The audience was really forthcoming with support and encouragement. It was a very moving evening! I am extremely proud.”
This actually marks Kuzmarov’s debut film as a director and it features teens who are part of the Youth Protection System. It tugs on your heart from the very beginning and in a very clever docu-drama format, it goes back and forth between young actors playing the roles of the different personalities depicted and interviews who have survived very difficult experiences and can now share how they were able to move on.
The film is in both English and French, with sub-titles. Your heart will break as you see these individuals trying to get by: a transgender youth being physically bullied and filmed; an Indigenous youth being ridiculed; a teen pregnancy and the father getting arrested; another teen about to turn his life around, only to be victimized by a crime.
Based on Real Life Stories
This film is indeed based on the real life stories of 15 youth who have faced adversity in the Youth Protection System since their early childhood or who were involved with the Youth Criminal Justice System. The seven protagonists, aged 14 to 17, are of diverse cultural backgrounds, living in different neighbourhoods around Montreal, in English and in French. As Kuzmarov explains, they wrestle with abuse and neglect, isolation, bullying, confusion around sexual orientation and cultural identity, violence, confrontation with the law, rejection and abandonment. “They are honest, dramatic, exuberant, enraged, resilient and touching all at once,” she says. “Full of unanswered questions and not knowing where to turn, they find strength in themselves to surmount unimaginable obstacles, finding their way, little by little, one day at a time.”
Originally, this film was entitled: “My Place in This World is Small,” and was based on the writing of Zachary, 17-year-old boy involved in the child welfare or foster care system. He writes: “My place in this world is small. Most foster homes treated me like a dog and never really cared about me, so I went from foster home to foster home. I grew up wanting to be a cartoon character, wondering what it would have been like if I would have lived with my mother. How is a kid supposed to understand that his mother is not able to take care of him? And, everybody just assumed that at age six, I would get over it and be ok with other people, strangers, trying to take care of me.”
Notes Kuzmarov: “We hear about the system, but we rarely hear from the youth themselves, unless the stories are extremely sensational and then we hear about them in a dramatic sequence in the news or on TV. In fact, these youth are not allowed to tell their stories. Legally, the youth protection system does not allow them to be seen or heard telling their stories. They are silenced. Often locked away. Their place in this world is small. So, how to make their place in this world larger? How do you tell the stories of people who aren’t allowed to tell their stories? That was the artistic challenge.”
Recruitment of 15 Youth
To meet this challenge, Kuzmarov recruited the 15 youth to help develop material for a medium-length script that combines fictional sequences with documentary. “The process was quite incredible,” she says. “Within minutes of the first workshop, the youth were relating shared experiences of group homes, being locked up and foster families and were talking in a common language. They understood each other in a way that no one else can. It was very powerful. A very intimate dynamic was quickly established and we lead discussions and had the youth do writing exercises about painful experiences, funny moments, people who made a difference to them, anger, parents, loss, abandonment and many other topics.”
Kuzmarov’s background is in social work and she has been working with youth for over 25 years. Her strength is creating a safe space where youth feel they can share authentic moments in their lives. She says that the youth who wanted to be a part of this project were eager to talk about these experiences precisely because they rarely have an opportunity to do so, hence validating the purpose of the project. “Not only does the public never hear about the experiences of these youth, but also these youth rarely get to share what they have lived.,” she explains. “And, they have a strong desire to share their experiences, especially to provide hope for other youth living in similar situations. This came up over and over again during our workshops.”
From the material of the workshops with the youth, Kuzmarov says that real life moments were then interwoven with narrative, obscuring one from the other, to the point that we no longer know what is fiction and what’s not. “We took parts of the stories of one youth and parts of the stories of another youth and created composite fictional characters but all based on real life experiences,” she says.
Through Productions Oracle and her experience as a writer on the film The Point, Kuzmarov has developed a unique, collaborative process with youth, continually playing with the idea of merging the reality of every day life with dramatic storytelling and what is possible.
At each step of the scriptwriting process, Kuzmarov and her team brought the material back to the youth and asked them if they had honoured their stories, if they had captured the essence of that they wanted to share as a message. “We asked them to write dialogue that was closer to what they’d actually say and we asked to make changes that made more sense to them,” she explained. “Because the youth felt a sense of empowerment throughout the process, they became more and more engaged in the film.”
A Four Year Process
Ultimately, the title was changed to Resilience to better reflect the message the youth wanted to share and they finalized a 45-page script.
Incredibly, Kuzmarov worked with the youth for over four years and a core group of eight remained very engaged in the process. They felt empowered as they saw their stories take shape, as the script evolved and as the film moved into production.
During the production phase of the project, Kuzmarov says that each scene was an experience, bringing new and exciting challenges: working with vulnerable yet resilient youth and asking them to be transparent in front of the camera, evoking emotion and empathy for the youths’ journeys; provoking deep-rooted memories in the youth and having them re-live moments of their lives long since buried. An additional 30 youth were brought in to the process for the documentary sequences, adding more stories to the mix for even more diversity of experiences.
The community support the production received is being described as “ both moving and extremely helpful.” They worked in a high school, in the youth court, at a closed lock-up unit (juvenile prison), and in a group home, to name a few.
Kuzmarov shared with me that Productions Oracle originally got refused from the Canada Council and then they called back saying the politics had changed and there was more money and were they still interested. “Of course we were!” she recounts. “We started in 2017 and completed the film in 2021.”
The first grant from the Canada Council for the development of the project came in 2017; they then went ahead and filmed it on their own budget, with a contribution from the Brian Bronfman Foundation. A second Canada Council grant for post-production came in 2019. “This was and is really a labor of love,” she says. “For youth in the protection system, it's a long time to remain involved. I met a lot of the teens at age 15 and they are now 20! I’m in touch with almost all of the youth who started with us.”
Here is another interesting nugget of information. Because the youth were aged 15 when Kuzmarov and the team first met with them so they were not allowed to be seen on camera. They met with lawyers from Batshaw Youth and Family Services to finally be told that they could be in fictional films; hence why they chose to make it fictional. “We wanted it to seem like a documentary and blur the lines between who is a real character and who isn't,” she said. “ For the documentary segments, most of the youth are youth in the system with a few of my students from Dawson mixed in, again, to obscure the idea of who is actually a youth in the system and who isn't because legally youth in the system cannot be shown on camera identified as youth in the system. And so, it was all done purposefully to allow the youth to tell their real stories.”
