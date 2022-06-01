On Sunday, June 12 the Pharmaprix LOVE YOU Run for Women will take place at Parc Maisonneuve This big annual run/walk, which was held virtually for the past two years because of COVID-19, raises awareness and funds to support the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Mental Health Mission, through the Montreal General Hospital Foundation.
Stephanie Ghio has battled with bipolar disorder for almost half of her life. She is not only inviting others to join her to support mental health patients and medical teams within the MUHC, but sharing details of her story. Registration for that event closes on June 7. You can sign up here.
Stephanie, who grew up in St. Lazare and now resides in Laval, says she had some rough years but got the help she needed and now serves as a mentor to other people suffering from mental illnesses, through a peer support program at the MUHC. As an MUHC official told me, it is quite rare to see people with bipolar disorder who are that open about their situation, but Stephanie really wanted to share her story to inspire others and tell them that there is hope and that a diagnosis does not define you.
I spoke to her and Dr. Karine J. Igartua, who is the new Psychiatrist-in-Chief of the Mental Health Mission of the MUHC.
Stephanie told me that she had been stable for 10 years, but the arrival of COVID had a very bad effect on her. “I began to experience mania,” she says. “I was reading the new incessantly. I had worked as an internal auditor in the past so I was already in the habit of doing risk assessment. I even doing my own spread sheets.”
Stephanie got the help she needed and is doing well again.
Dr. Igartua said that the pandemic represents a stressful situation for everything, especially those with mental illnesses. “COVID was a stresser for different people in different ways,” she said. “Some people lost their jobs. Others were confined to small living arrangements or had to home school their kids. There were those with elderly parents and of course so many people were afraid to catch COVID. The pandemic also meant people had less access to mental health teams.”
Dr. Igartua also explained that there is a difference between mental health issues and mental illness. “It is very simple,” she said, “yet many people consider the two to be synonyms.”
Stephanie is also part of a mentoring program you can learn more about here.
Initiatives supported by the event include:
- The goal of the new Centre for Precision Psychiatry is, over the long term, to be able to predict diagnoses, prognosis and how patients will respond to treatments for their mental illnesses. To achieve this, the team will collect clinical information such as symptoms experienced by patients, biological samples (blood, fluids, tissues, etc.) and images of the brains of patients who have given their consent. A first in Canada!
- The Avatar Project will help patients who hear unwanted voices by associating an avatar (an anima
ted digital image) to allow them to interact with them. During therapy sessions, the therapist’s voice will animate the avatar to guide the discussion, thereby reducing the severity of the hallucinations. A smartphone app will also be developed to make this type of therapy more easily accessible.
- The patient spaces at Allan Memorial Institute are in dire need of an upgrade. Consultation rooms and spaces will be renovated to better serve patients and medical staff.
