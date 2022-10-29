I was on the set Friday in LaSalle as shooting for the motion picture Calorie wrapped up its local run. The crew now heads to India
Calorie follows three generations of women whose present and past lives collide during an emotionally packed summer trip in India. This is an intergenerational story of Monika, a Sikh-Canadian whose mother was a victim of the Air India bombing years earlier. She must come to terms with the tragedy that she has kept secret from her two teenage daughters as she struggles to regain her relationship with them. In the hopes of setting things right, she sends Alia, her calorie-obsessed 13-year-old, and Simi, her boy-obsessed 17-year-old, to stay with her aunt and uncle in India for an Indian cultural rehabilitation and to give her time to take on her own demons. When Monika finally joins her daughters in India, she receives a cold welcome from the two who feel abandoned by her.
Most of the local filming has been done at a duplex on Gervais Street in LaSalle. Another home was rented across the street for the cast and crew to relax. Up the street, on Cordner, is the immaculate Gurdwara Guu Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, which if you did not know any better looks as if it was made for a movie set. I also noticed some vintage vehicles from the 70s being used for some flashback scenes.
Calorie is written and directed by Eisha Marjara and produced by Joe Balass. I met both of them on Friday. It will star Ellora Patnaik (Monika), Shanaya Dhillon-Birmhan (Alia), Ashley Ganger (Simi), and Anupam Kher (Mohan). Peter Miller, noted for his roles in Lance et Compte and Mambo Italiano, also has a small role. Balass told me he hopes for a theatrical release sometime in 2023. It is being produced by Compass Productions, with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada and the Canada Media Fund, with the collaboration of CBC, ATN, and Hollywood Suite.
Marjara describes Calorie as a bittersweet drama about a family of women on the verge of matriarchal meltdown. They journey through time, space, memories and cultures, in an attempt to find “home” with one another.
Patnaik was not on set Friday, but I got to connect with her via Zoom for 30 minutes. The Toronto resident has enjoyed a stellar career in film, TV and and as a dancer. She is a star of the CBC Gem breakout success series Sort Of, yet she laughs how people seem most excited about smaller roles she played in Netflix sensation Ginny and Georgia and the CBC turned Netflix classic Schitt’s Creek. “I am still surprised how people notice me for those small roles when I am in public,” she says.à
Filming Calorie in Montreal has been a real joy, Patnaik said. She finds the role of Monika quite interesting. “Monika is a successful work-a-holic architect and a real commander at work,” she says. “But she is a real mess at home. Her ex-husband ran the household so she is not really domesticated.”
Patnaik said she grew up as an Indian dancer and has been to India many times in her life already. “It is overwhelming to now be going there to film this movie,” she says.
With a background in photography, Marjara first drew attention with the witty and satirical The Incredible Shrinking Woman, which showed off her skills as a writer, cinematographer and director. Desperately Seeking Helen (2000) established her as a groundbreaking filmmaker. The Tourist (2006) and her transgender drama House For Sale (2012) then received multiple awards at various international film festivals. Marjara then completed her first feature Venus, a dramatic comedy produced by Balass, about a transgender woman who discovers she is the father of a teenage boy. Her affecting photo series and essay on the Air India tragedy of flight 182 entitled Remember Me Nought was featured in the fall 2013 issue of Descant Magazine. Marjara also published her debut novel Faerie, about an anorexic teenager. Faerie received rave reviews from Canadian and American press, including a four-star review in US Publisher’s Weekly.
