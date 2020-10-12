When 2020 began, Total Events boss Lorne Levitt and his C3 Events colleague Adam Bultz had busy seasons planned. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. As the entire world came to a halt, the two businessmen thought outside of the box. They approached Andrew Lufty, the head of the massive future Royalmount development project, about using the premises off the Decarie Expressway to install a pop up Drive-in Theatre. It was a hit from day one.
With the pandemic making so many activities nearly impossible, from high school graduations to fundraisers, the Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre filled an important void in the community. Customers pulled up with their cars. Chairs could be placed in front of their vehicles. Food trucks were often on site. A large stage was available for presentations. All COVID-19 safety standards were adhered to. They remain a Santé Québec approved entertainment venue during the present Code Red alert. “We were very strict with safety protocols and had no incidents at all in over 100 events,” Levitt said.
I do not know how many non-profit organizations I communicated with who praised the very presence of this complex for saving them from being literally penniless for 2020. There were 60 venue rentals in all. The rest were the programming of movies and shows.
The complex will remain in operation until an October 31 Halloween blow out evening.
A colleague of mine took his young family there on Sunday to see Team Titans Go and they all had a good time.
Levitt says the venue was successful for several reasons. “We were able to employ hundreds of staff from the event industry,” he noted. “We were able to provide business to event industry suppliers, provide the community in quarantine with something safe and fun to do and we gave performers the only stage in 2020.”
Will the Drive-in be back next summer, even if the pandemic is over? “It’s a full business that needs full time attention” Levitt said. “ Pre COVID we were producing 300 events annually around the world. We would not have time to do both. but the way this pandemic is going, we will not be back at full capacity for next summer so stay tuned for another project from the founders of the Drive-in project. “
