I am always amazed at how story ideas come my way. Last week I was at Petros Taverna in Lachine enjoying a nice meal while receiving impeccable service from one Lukas Aitken as my waiter. It turned out he is an artist, presently working in sales for a gallery on St. Paul Street West in Old Montreal called Institut National Art contemporain inc.
Lukas began to tell me about the owner Olivier Corneau, better known by his pen name of Olicorno and his present exhibition which goes until July 7. I was intrigued and I took Olicorno’s offer to get a peek at his studio. He has already sold nine of the 12 paintings available. “Some were even purchased prior to the exhibition,” he shared. “I had to ask those buyers to agree to let me have them back to show in the exhibition, so I rented a truck”
In fact, Olicorno already sold one of his pieces of art for an extraordinary $32,000.
Olicorno is a self-taught visual artist from the Saguenay region. He came here in 2009 to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at HEC Montreal. Following his graduation in 2012, he became involved in his artistic practice full time in 2013, buoyed by the success of his first series of blindly created performance paintings "Beauty Is What You See." He works mainly in painting, installation art and performance art.
Olicorno has had the opportunity to not only perform in Montreal, including TEDx Montreal and the Centre National d'Exposition de Jonquière, but also to take his art on the road to New York, Winnipeg, Mexico City, Barcelona, Paris and Geneva. His visual works have been exhibited in several residences across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia, and can also be found in various public collections, including the Senate of Canada in Ottawa, HEC Montreal, the National Exhibition Centre and the Public Service Alliance of Canada collection.
As for his current exhibition, Olicorno says, “As an artist, I strive to create contemplative pieces that encourage viewers to reflect on their personal beliefs and experiences.”
Olicorno’s latest series, titled Oracle, takes inspiration from the Italian Renaissance and Christian art while incorporating a pagan twist to explore personal mysticism.
“I have borrowed techniques from Renaissance masters such as chiaroscuro - intense contrasts- and fumato -layering and transparency- while also incorporating in the process my own scaffolding structures that reference Italian masters,” Olicorno says. “ By using these traditional techniques in combination with the latest technology, including A.I., digital drawing, iPad art, and digitized workspaces between me and my assistants, the Oracle series offers a blend of old and new that would only be possible by today.
“While the Oracle series is a departure from my previous works in terms of the level of detail and complexity, it builds on the techniques I developed in previous series such as Bones, Memento Mori and Témoins de grandeur. These techniques include working with gassy effects, textile textures, anatomical references and lightness. When I give birth to an Oracle, each layer of paint is carefully considered and built upon to create depth and perspective in the painting.
"For me, this process requires new levels of patience, dedication, and attention to detail. The journey includes multiple iterations, layering, and refining until the final paintings emerge. In addition to the Italian Renaissance and Christian art, the Oracle series draws inspiration from various sources, including the natural world, mythology, and personal experiences.”
Inaugurated in 2021, the Institut National Art contemporain is dedicated to the recognition and emergence of contemporary art and wishes to contribute to its influence on the local, national and international scene. There are currently 12 artists who call this place home.
“Tourists make up about 45 percent of our clientele,” Olicorno says. “We opened up during COVID which was challenging at first. But everything fell into place."
