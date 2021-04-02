Celebratory occasions have been wiped off the map because of the pandemic. Just ask the gang from The Directors Showband, who got creative for Valentine’s Day and ran an interesting contest. Among the prizes was a featured spot in their Valentine’s day music video.
I have watched it a half a dozen times myself and you can too right here.
The production begins with three couples (Jessica Miccoli and Anthony Zeffro. Robyn Shiller and Beaconsfield High drama teacher Jeff Pinsky and Marilyn and Kevin Meikle) at Centennial Park in Dollard des Ormeaux, then comes the band performing the classic Nothing’s Going to Stop Us now tune from Starship. I am now singing that tune continously.
Mixed in are scenes of the same couples at their homes and at the park. Ditto for the musicians. Lead vocalists Tony Picciuto and Randi Katz, Paul Shrofel on keyboards, guitarist Steven Raegele, Clinton Ryder on bass and drummer Richard Irwin knock it out of the park. As they wait for this pandemic to end, Katz says her band has adapted by applying and focusing their talents to virtual events gearing more to a corporate audience. “Our musicians have been keeping busy with studio work,” she says “Also, the federal government has been very helpful.”
