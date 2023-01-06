Astronaut St. Jacques

David St. Jacques

Governor General Mary Simon recently announced 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including two Companions, 32 Officers and 65 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7 600 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

Nineteen of these individuals reside in the Greater Montreal area. Here is a look at who they are:

Officers

James Ashley Corcoran, O.C.

Montreal, Quebec

For his long-standing contributions to Francophone music in Canada, as a writer, composer and performer.

Michel Côté, O.C., M.S.C.

Montreal, Quebec

For his distinguished career as one of Quebec’s most prominent actors on stage, on television and in film.

André Gaudreault, O.C.

Outremont, Quebec

For his seminal contributions to film studies and the history of cinema as a visionary scholar and educational leader.

Bernard Joseph Lapointe, O.C.

Montreal, Quebec

For his career dedicated to the teaching and development of palliative care in Canada.

David Saint-Jacques, O.C., O.Q.

Montreal, Quebec

For his outstanding contributions to science and technology, and to health care, as an engineer, astrophysicist, astronaut and medical doctor.

Members

John J. M. Bergeron, C.M., C.Q.

Pointe-Claire, Quebec

For his contributions to scientific excellence in the field of proteomics.

Louis André Borfiga, C.M.

Montreal, Quebec

For his transformational contributions to the development of Canadian tennis and sports.

André H. Caron, C.M.

Montreal, Quebec

For his pioneering studies into the effects of media and emerging technologies on children and youth.

Carolyn R. Freeman, C.M.

Westmount, Quebec

For her leadership in the field of pediatric radiation oncology and for her sustained efforts to improve the quality of cancer care in Quebec and across Canada.

Patricia Garel, C.M.

Outremont, Quebec

For her contributions to child and adolescent psychiatry, and for creating a unique program focusing on art and the creative process.

Samuel Gewurz

Samuel Gewurz

Samuel Gewurz, C.M.

Hampstead, Quebec

For his groundbreaking contributions to Montréal’s urban development, and for his transformational philanthropy and community engagement.

Stéphane Laporte, C.M.

Montreal, Quebec

For the excellence of his artistic career as a production designer, director, scriptwriter, columnist and producer.

Philippe Lette, C.M.

Montreal, Quebec and London, England

For the excellence of his career in commercial, business and competition law.

Michèle Ouimet, C.M., C.Q.

Montreal, Quebec

For her long-time excellence in journalism, notably as an international reporter with La Presse.

Benoît Robert, C.M.

Montreal, Quebec

For his contributions to the development of the car-sharing industry and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Frantz Saintellemy, C.M.

Laval, Quebec

For his contributions to innovations in leading-edge electronics technologies and to the country’s entrepreneurial diversity.

Raymond Saint-Pierre, C.M.

Westmount, Quebec

For his long-standing dedication as a news reporter and for his outstanding work as a foreign correspondent.

Donat Taddeo

Donat Taddeo

Donat Taddeo, C.M. (my former university lecturer at Concordia)

Montreal, Quebec

For his significant contributions to his community and to educational institutions as a teacher, development leader, administrator and volunteer.

Stanley Vollant, C.M., C.Q., M.S.C.

Montreal, Quebec

For his exemplary career as the first Indigenous surgeon in Quebec and for inspiring First Nations youth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.