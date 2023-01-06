Governor General Mary Simon recently announced 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including two Companions, 32 Officers and 65 Members. Three appointments are promotions within the Order.
Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7 600 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.
Nineteen of these individuals reside in the Greater Montreal area. Here is a look at who they are:
Officers
James Ashley Corcoran, O.C.
Montreal, Quebec
For his long-standing contributions to Francophone music in Canada, as a writer, composer and performer.
Michel Côté, O.C., M.S.C.
Montreal, Quebec
For his distinguished career as one of Quebec’s most prominent actors on stage, on television and in film.
André Gaudreault, O.C.
Outremont, Quebec
For his seminal contributions to film studies and the history of cinema as a visionary scholar and educational leader.
Bernard Joseph Lapointe, O.C.
Montreal, Quebec
For his career dedicated to the teaching and development of palliative care in Canada.
David Saint-Jacques, O.C., O.Q.
Montreal, Quebec
For his outstanding contributions to science and technology, and to health care, as an engineer, astrophysicist, astronaut and medical doctor.
Members
John J. M. Bergeron, C.M., C.Q.
Pointe-Claire, Quebec
For his contributions to scientific excellence in the field of proteomics.
Louis André Borfiga, C.M.
Montreal, Quebec
For his transformational contributions to the development of Canadian tennis and sports.
André H. Caron, C.M.
Montreal, Quebec
For his pioneering studies into the effects of media and emerging technologies on children and youth.
Carolyn R. Freeman, C.M.
Westmount, Quebec
For her leadership in the field of pediatric radiation oncology and for her sustained efforts to improve the quality of cancer care in Quebec and across Canada.
Patricia Garel, C.M.
Outremont, Quebec
For her contributions to child and adolescent psychiatry, and for creating a unique program focusing on art and the creative process.
Samuel Gewurz, C.M.
Hampstead, Quebec
For his groundbreaking contributions to Montréal’s urban development, and for his transformational philanthropy and community engagement.
Stéphane Laporte, C.M.
Montreal, Quebec
For the excellence of his artistic career as a production designer, director, scriptwriter, columnist and producer.
Philippe Lette, C.M.
Montreal, Quebec and London, England
For the excellence of his career in commercial, business and competition law.
Michèle Ouimet, C.M., C.Q.
Montreal, Quebec
For her long-time excellence in journalism, notably as an international reporter with La Presse.
Benoît Robert, C.M.
Montreal, Quebec
For his contributions to the development of the car-sharing industry and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Frantz Saintellemy, C.M.
Laval, Quebec
For his contributions to innovations in leading-edge electronics technologies and to the country’s entrepreneurial diversity.
Raymond Saint-Pierre, C.M.
Westmount, Quebec
For his long-standing dedication as a news reporter and for his outstanding work as a foreign correspondent.
Donat Taddeo, C.M. (my former university lecturer at Concordia)
Montreal, Quebec
For his significant contributions to his community and to educational institutions as a teacher, development leader, administrator and volunteer.
Stanley Vollant, C.M., C.Q., M.S.C.
Montreal, Quebec
For his exemplary career as the first Indigenous surgeon in Quebec and for inspiring First Nations youth.
