Did you know that ordinary household items like blinds and window coverings with long accessible cords could seriously harm a child? Cords and kids don't mix. An average of one child dies every year from strangulation by a blind or window covering cord. One death per year involving a home décor product is one too many.
This comes from a federal government website.
To help eliminate this hazard, Health Canada has published the new Corded Window Coverings Regulations to restrict the length of cords and the size of loops allowed on window coverings sold in Canada, to avoid the possibility of their getting wrapped around a child's neck. The new regulations go further to protect children from this hazard than those of any other country. The requirements for window coverings apply to all products sold in Canada, both custom-made and off the shelf. They come into effect on May 1.
We have always tied or looped blind cords in our house, both when my daughter was little and being cat owners. While we are now empty nesters, we never leave a blind cord hanging for fear our feline Cleopatra would be placed in danger.
Montrealer Robert Mendelson, the founder of leading Canadian online retailer HeyBlinds.ca, finds the new regulations too restrictive. “Many of our shoppers are saying it’s a classic case of punishing the many for the few”, he says. “While the new regulations are trying to stop accidents, accidents will always happen.”
These days comments from customers, says Mendelson, is a lot about bathroom privacy when they learn that the popular top down-bottom up option has been banned due to exposed ladder cords that hold the blinds together.
“This popular option allowed for the bottom of the blind to be down, giving privacy, while the top part of the blind to be lowered, to allow in light”, says Mendelson. “It was the best of both worlds, particularly in bathrooms and bedrooms. Now we’re hearing from a lot of unhappy folks out there, especially ones with no small children around in their homes.”
Health Canada’s new corded window coverings do not just apply to the lift cords, but also to inner cords as well as cords inside the window frame (including those that make up horizontal blinds, and shades with top-down bottom-up lifts), cords that are on the backside of certain types of shades (such as bamboo & roman shades), as well as any other reachable cords.
There are still alternatives, says Mendelson, noting how cordless lifts have been growing in popularity over the years as a more aesthetically pleasing lift mechanism, with no unsightly dangling cords.
Motorized lifts are also rising in popularity as the move towards home automation continues to grow.
And manufacturers are innovating, finding ways to continue to offer popular continuous loop lift cords while keeping them concealed from children to meet new government requirements.
Health Canada says, “The new regulations go further to protect children from this (strangulation) hazard than those of any other country.”
But Mendelson says some wonder if they go too far. According to Health Canada, over the past 30 years, there has been an average of one death of a Canadian child per year due to corded window coverings.
You can read the full details of the new Canadian Corded Window Covering Regulations on the Government of Canada’s site here.
