With NDG native Sophie Farkas Bolla in the director’s chair, the new film The Adventures in the Land of Asha hits theatres officially on July 7.
This is a French film (Jules au pays d'Asha), available with English subtitles. On a cold winter’s day in 1940, Jules (Alex Dupras) and his family move to live with his uncle Jovite, mayor of a settler’s village in northern Quebec. Jules is banned from school because of his rare skin disease. His dog Spark becomes his only friend. When he runs away into the wild forest, Jules has no choice but to venture out to find him. Along the way, he meets Asha (Gaby Jourdain), a mysterious indigenous girl who assures him that her mother could cure him. The problem is that she doesn’t know where she is. Together, they decide to go looking for her, but what is at the other end of the forest is not what they had imagined.
I was given a screener of the film and watched it twice. Is Asha real? You will have to make that conclusion on your own. I had the opportunity to interview Farkas Bolla and Jourdain, who lives in a small town near Sept Iles. The movie was shot two years ago in the Quebec Laurentians town of Harrington, as well as the Abitibi area. They had to return before the cameras to do a winter scene in early 2022.
"We thought this would be the perfect time to release the film as children go on summer holiday," Farks Bolla said.
As an animal lover, I of course loved the German Shepherd Spark. “His real name is Misha and he is experienced in films,” said Farkas Bolla.
“It was really fun working with Misha,” added Jourdain, who is 13 years of age and full of personality.
This film marks the feature debut of Farkas Bolla. It is produced by Hany Ouichou and Kim O’Bomsawin.
Farkas Bolla divides her time between writing, directing and editing. The granddaughter of a Hungarian political refugee who reinvented himself as a real estate developer in Northern Canada, she says she grew up playing in the woods. This period of her life defined by imagination and nature had a profound impact on her. As a filmmaker, she likes to revisit that time by telling stories driven by young people.
“When I was little, I spent my summers in the country playing with my sisters in the woods behind our house,” she says. “Imagination was king and our adventures were limitless. When I first started making films, my first instinct was to tell stories that would take me back to the imagination of my childhood. But the adult in me was also looking for a better understanding of the world in which I lived. My meeting and collaboration as an editor with Inuk director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril was a determining factor for me in this sense. At the same time as I was editing Angry Inuk in 2016, the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada was released. The horror of the Indian residential schools was revealed and I didn’t understand why we didn’t learn about it in school. If there was a truth, there must have been a lie. I felt cheated. Adventures in the Land of Asha is the creative outcome of a long reflection. I see it as a dialogue between the world I grew up in and the political and social issues of today. It is the story of a little boy who leaves childhood, the pivotal moment in a life when you leave the world of the imagination to enter reality. And even if Jules ultimately loses his illusions, he will also become aware that he has a place to take in this new world and, to me, this is where lies the heart of my film.”
There are a lot of positive messages for young children who watch this film. Jules is bullied and treated unfairly because of his skin condition. The character of Asha treats him like a normal kid. “The message I think is that we should accept everyone, no matter what they look like, what colour they are and what culture they come from,” Jourdain told me.
