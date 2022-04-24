Have you ever wondered what happens to scrap items?
Well, native West Islander Stacey Tenenbaum certainly did and she went to great lengths to showcase this topic. Her fascinating documentary Scrap will be premiering across Canada in May as part of the Hot Docs Film Festival.
“This film took me four years to complete,” Tenenbaum said. “COVID of course had an impact, but, we got it done.”
Tenenbaum literally travelled across the globe, finding the most interesting stories one could imagine. The film takes a poetic look at the interesting people who collect, restore, recycle, repurpose, and even live in the world’s scrap, and the strangely beautiful places where things go to die and be reborn.
In the doc, Tenenbaum explores a deeply environmental and human message about our relationship to things, the sadness we feel at their eventual loss, and the joy we can find in giving them a new purpose. The film raises awareness about the fate of the things we use and explores how artists, and other creative thinkers, can be a part of giving new life to the things we discard. Scrap scratches beneath flaking paint and rusting metal to reveal the beauty and pathos in the ugliness we leave behind.
Tenenbaum tackles this question in her globe-trotting documentary which takes place in metal graveyards where “things like planes and ships and trains and trolleys all go to die.” But the stories she uncovers don’t necessarily end there.
In Bangkok, Thailand, Fah Boonsoong lives with her family of seven adults and eight children in the fuselage of a scrapped jumbo jet, paying bills with the money tourists give them for taking pictures of the discarded planes she guards. I found this astounding. In Spain, architect Tchely Hyung-Chul Shin oversees the dismantling of a cargo ship that will be used to build a modernist church in Seoul. South Dakota rancher and artist John Lopez makes stunning life-size sculptures of bison, tigers and other wildlife, from machine parts and found objects, while Tony Inglis restores discarded red phone booths into pricey objets d’art. Meanwhile, streetcar collector Ed Metka’s vintage streetcars are being sold to cities like Kenosha, Wisconsin that has 5 cars transporting tourists along their scenic lake route.
Along the way, Scrap stops to consider our relationship to our discarded past. Destinations like Dean Lewis’s Old Car City USA in White, Georgia, “the world’s oldest junkyard,” has 90 years of combustion engine conveyances slowly being reclaimed by the Earth. And the disposable culture we’ve created has spawned eWaste recycling industries in places like Delhi, India, where millions of cell phones that were all once in someone’s pockets are scrapped.
Scrap is an elegiac journey through the final resting spots of objects which have been discarded but still have stories to tell.
Here is my chat with Stacey:
“As I was making Scrap what really stood out for me was how attached people can become to things like ships, planes and trains,” says Tenenbaum. “All of the people in the film have strong emotions toward things that others might consider to be waste. The object might remind them of a specific person or a special time in their life or a particular event, so it has meaning as a result.
"I feel that as our culture becomes more disposable, we are losing this connection we can have to things, our history, and each other. By showing the fate of the objects we use in the film, I hope that people will begin thinking about their own relationship to things around them and that they will be compelled to buy more things that are built to last and can be easily repaired, re-used, and restored."
What prompted her to pursue such a topic? “At first it was just the beauty of these places and things that I wanted to share with people,” she said. “I’m attracted to the aesthetics of old things with visible scars that hold so much character and depth. I’ve always thought things, like people, become more interesting with age. I wanted to explore why people are so drawn to these metal graveyards around the world. What is it about an old, dilapidated 747 in the middle of Bangkok that piques our curiosity? There’s a lot to unpack there. I believe that the things we use hold our memories, our history and they connect us to each other. I’ve always felt strongly that we need to move away from the idea that things should be quick and disposable. This throw-away culture creates an incredible amount of waste, but I feel it is also leading to a certain alienation. People just aren’t developing deeper connections with things or with each other. I figured that if I can get people to care about objects, then they might waste less and want to keep these things in their lives longer. So, the film’s environmental message and aesthetics are really tied together.”
Tenenbaum attended West Island College and John Abbott College, then headed down the 401 to the University of Guelph. She looks forward to screening the film in Montreal.
H2L Productions will be collecting used cell phones and tablets at festival and theatrical screenings. These will be donated to the Canadian National Institute of the Blind to help people with sight impairment navigate the world around them. Tax receipts are available for all Canadian cell phone and tablet donations.
Here is the trailer:
You can purchase tickets to watch the film online May 2 to 7 at : https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/hot-docs-festival/films/2022/scrap
