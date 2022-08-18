The topic of Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal as chief anchor and senior editor of the CTV National News sent shockwaves across the country. With an average viewership weeknights of over one million people, this has clearly been the newscast Canadians turn to. The fact you can also see it at 9 pm, 10 pm and midnight on CTV News Channel is an added bonus.
I must tell you that I have watched both the CTV National News and the National on CBC most of my life. But it was during COVID-19 that Lisa LaFlamme and the anchors filling in for her, as well as Sandie Rinaldo on weekends, played a key role in beating insomnia. Now don’t read this the wrong way. When I came down with COVID in January 2021, one of the side effects was six weeks of almost complete insomnia. One night I decided to record the CTV National News. I got ready to sleep, turned on the newscast and there was Lisa’s soft and calming voice taking us through the major stories of the day. She had a way, with her voice and facial expressions, of conveying every emotion. Before the newscast ended, my eyes grew tired and I drifted to sleep. I have recorded every single newscast since then.
Some months later, I sent Lisa an e-mail. I do not know her personally. My ask was for her to give me an interview for The Suburban On Air, our video platform. She responded immediately and asked if I could remind her the following spring. I did just that, she agreed and we connected via Zoom. She was so wonderful to talk to and not surprisingly this video shot up as the most viewed post on our website.
You can see that interview below.
Now let me say that I am also a huge fan of Omar Sachedina, Lisa’s successor. Last fall I asked him for a Suburban On Air interview and he agreed as well.
And you can see that interview below.
What really happened at CTV? There are so many stories making the rounds.
Perhaps it was Omar getting offered a big deal somewhere and CTV chose him over Lisa?
Bell Media, the owners of CTV, is most interested in the bottom line. Look at what happened in Montreal? A few years ago they gutted the CTV Montreal News sports department. Just recently, their senior news director Jed Kahane was let go. Remember the purge in the CJAD newsroom just over a year ago? TSN 690 will soon publicly celebrate its 20th anniversary. But many sports fan are worried that Bell Media has that station on its hit list.
Remember, this is a business and Bell Media knows how to make money.
In any case, Lisa LaFlamme at 58 has hardly reached her expiry date. If I were an executive at CBC, I’d hire her in a flash and name her the anchor for the National. How many hundreds of thousands of viewers would change the channel?
