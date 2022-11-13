Attorney Jeffrey Lenkov, a native of Chomedey, Laval and now living in Los Angeles, is leading the team representing Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose in his attempt to be reinstated by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 after it was found that he bet on games at the same time he was managing the Cincinnati Reds.
In an exclusive telephone interview with me, Rose, who briefly played for the Montreal Expos, said he is “confident that Lenkov will help him get reinstated" so that he can become eligible for admission to the Hall of Fame. Three years ago Lenkov was part of a group bidding to buy the Montreal Alouettes. Lenkov is heavily involved in other major sports projects, including investments as well television and film.
Rose is now 81 years young and living in Las Vegas. His letter was obtained by TMZ. "I am writing today for three reasons," the letter reads in part. "First, because at my age, I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I'm sorry. Second, to ask for your forgiveness. And third, because I still think every day about what it would mean to be considered for the Hall of Fame.
"... I also know that I disappointed many Reds fans and baseball fans. Besides spending time with my kids and my partner, there's nothing that made me happier than playing baseball in front of fans. That I let them down and brought shame to the sport we all love is something I think about every single day."
Rose acknowledged to me that he did write that letter and after 33 years, enough time has passed for baseball to let him return officially to the fold.
I was a very young reporter, assisting my dad covering Expo games, when I had the chance to interview Rose multiple times. I told him how much I appreciated the fact he was always so polite and willing to talk to a young guy like me whose dad would always send me to the losing room for quotes. I was often the only person there and the room had all of the ambiance of a funeral home. Baseball teams take losses really hard. Whether he was a player for the Reds, Phillies or the manager of the former, Rose always made time for the media.
The Expos signed Rose, then aged 42, for the 1984 season. On April 13 of that year at Olympic Stadium, Rose connected for his milestone 4,000th career hit against the Phillies. I remember being in the press box and feeling the electricity in the air.
“The fan reaction meant a lot to me,” Rose told me. “I will always remember my 4,000th hit.”
Here is the actual hit and reaction, from a CBC telecast.
Rose only played 95 games in Montreal before being trade back to the Reds in August. In 314 at bats with the Expos, he had 72 hits.
“I loved the Bar B Barn Restaurant on Guy Street,” Rose shared. “I lived in a hotel nearby so I’d eat there at least three times a week.”
Rose was sorry to hear that the Bar B Barn’s downtown location recently shutdown. He also held out hope that Montreal will get a Major League team. “But they need a new stadium for that,” he said.
With all major sports now endorsing the betting of games, it is time Manfred and friends let the man they called "Charlie Hustle "back in. He has paid his dues.
