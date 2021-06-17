It was a pleasure to have my first interview with Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade and get her views on a wide array of topics.
Anglade became the party leader just over a year ago. It was months into the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore not an easy time to get visibility when Premier Francois Legault was garnering excessive exposure with his regular press conferences. That has still not stopped.
“It is very hard to compete with that,’’ Anglade shared with me. “He has the mic; he can say whatever he wants. But there is also the element that at some point in time the government needs to realize that this is not a normal situation. And they like the situation the way it is because they are in prime time, sharing whatever information they want. Having no opposition. A good example of that is last week we were in session and this week we are not and they are passing a number of decrees that don’t make sense. So democracy has taken a step back. We need to get back into a situation where we can challenge the government and ask questions. The government has a tendency not to be transparent on a number of issues and we definitely need to challenge them,
Anglade was elected as a Liberal MNA for Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne in 2015. A year later she was appointed Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation and Deputy Premier. Now as leader she has to rebuild the party and prepare for the fall 2022 election.
While pundits already forecast a cakewalk for Legault, Anglade told me “I totally disagree with that. Right now people are into the pandemic and they are not focused on politics. In 2022 people will have to ask themselves, ‘What kind of Quebec do you want? Is it an inclusive one? Mr. Legault has said many times that he does not agree with many issues that are crucial. Systemic racism, he does not agree with that. We have a shortage of people working in different sectors in the regions. He does not believe in that. But he still goes ahead with this tunnel that will cost us $10 billion at a minimum. These are things that people will be a lot more concerned with when it is time to get into an election.”
In a message on the party website, Anglade says, “My parents instilled in me the fundamental values of social involvement and personal achievement. I now try to pass these same values on to my three children.”
The first woman to ever lead the Quebec Liberal Party, Anglade’s kids are nine, 12 and 14 and she says they do indeed share their ideas with her. It was particularly interesting for her to gauge their reaction to the COVID-19 protocols in schools.
Anglade began her career in 1996 as an engineer for Procter & Gamble. Two years later, she was promoted to head of a business unit where she managed over 100 employees. From 2000 to 2003, she worked for Nortel Networks and, in 2004, she was named the company’s Director of External and Governmental Affairs for Quebec. From 2005 to 2012, she worked at McKinsey & Company.
Until her election as MNA for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, Anglade was President and CEO of Montreal International.
Anglade will give opening remarks at a D’Arcy McGee Riding Quebec Liberal Party panel featuring Dan Laxer, Dr. Mitch Shulman, Dr. Cindy Finn and Ruth Pelletier on Tuesday, June 22 (6:30 pm) on Your Mental Health.
“It is a critical issue,” Anglade told me. “At the very beginning of the pandemic I remember having conversations and people were saying, ‘What is it that we are not seeing now and the first answer was mental health. We always consider this important, but it does not take on the same status as other health problems. This is why we were really adamant that we needed to bring forward a proposal that would allow everyone to have access to services on mental health.”
You can hear my full podcast interview with Anglade right here.
Based on my talk with Anglade, I would recommend that Legault not underestimate her. She could be a force to be reckoned with in the next election.
The cost for the mental health lecture is $30. To register contact darcymcgeeqc@gmail.com
