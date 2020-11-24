Dollard des Ormeaux resident and piano teacher Melina Soochan would normally be busy performing during the holidays with her jazz and pop cover band. But not this year.
"The year 2020 has thrown us all curve balls, that's for sure!" says the multi-talented Melina.
Well, Melina's creativity is still going strong. What started as a joke poem she wrote, A COVID Christmas, has been narrated by her guitarist and good friend Marc Coté. Seeing some funny potential in the video, which is meant to make light of the situation around the holidays and the various COVID restrictions in place, she decided to have it animated and put on YouTube.
Below is the exact poem.
A Covid Christmas (by Melina Soochan, 2020)
As the snowflakes drift lightly to the ground
And the Christmas lights twinkle throughout the town
Neighbours decorate to bring Yuletide cheer
Children hope to see Santa’s nine reindeer
But the gifts and the fun will all be in vain
For this season Old St Nick’s gone insane
Families will keep few and far between
Holidays destroyed by Covid-nineteen
Downtown stores empty as they close up shop
All the hustle and bustle of life has stopped
No church bells this time will ring in the year
This virus has got us all gripped in fear
No smiles from your neighbourhood post office
Face masks have us all looking suspicious
Santa won’t be allowed to visit your home
The three kings of Orient continuously roam
A silent night like never before
A Netflix Christmas is what’s in store
You shouldn’t expect any gifts this year
For those living alone we must shed a tear
No cross-country trek to see mom and dad
Turkey dinner for one with a lonely iPad
Forced lockdown has got us all stir crazy
No gyms, no sports, keep us fat and lazy
But at the end of the road there’s a shining light
We put 2020 behind us, we’ll say in hindsight
Labs are working hard to bring a vaccine
Immunity’s our only hope for Covid-nineteen
It’s been hard, it’s been tough, no carols to sing
Economic distress ruined everything
But one day we’ll get through this, don’t give up the fight
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
A graduate with a Bachelor's degree from McGill University‘s world-renowned music program, and holding a Performer's diploma from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Melina's performances across the East Coast of Canada, the Northern United States, the Caribbean and Mexico, are tailored to match any setting. Naturally that is all on hold during the pandemic. She has produced three albums and is presently a key player in a teen songwriting competition Overture With The Arts. At the well-known John Molson School of Business, she acquired the skills, connections and partnerships to build the live music agency Scène Prestige Productions, which she ran from 2014 to 2018.
Bravo Melina and Marc!
