I am a great admirer of the team at Tourisme Montréal. In recent weeks I have had the opportunity to meet the main players, CEO Yves Lalumiere and company.
When I sat down to meet with Lalumiere and his communications team, they spoke about the challenges faced during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Because tourism was next to zero, they had to reinvent themselves. One strategy was to target people in the Greater Montreal area and the rest of the province- staycations and promoting our amazing culinary scene.
Tourism is booming once again, but events like MTLàTABLE represent something that does indeed target our local market. Until November 13, MTLàTABLE is presenting exceptional dining experiences in over 100 restaurants showcasing the city’s culinary diversity and talent.
The event, which has returned to its original format, offers diners the choice of three or four course table d’hôte dinner menus at fixed prices of $35, $45, $55 or $75. Foodies can take advantage of this culinary feast to discover new eateries or simply reconnect with their favourite restaurants. From classic to creative dishes, gourmets are in for a treat with the wide range of cuisines featured on the menus. Now that the highly anticipated list of 114 participating restaurants has been revealed, you can go to mtlatable.com and start planning your next culinary experiences!
“Montréal is home to a treasure trove of talented chefs, and we’ve been saying this from the beginning: the city has everything it takes to become North America’s culinary capital,” says Lalumière. “For Tourisme Montréal, organizing an event that showcases the variety and quality of Montréal’s restaurants made perfect sense. And it gives visitors an excellent opportunity to discover the city and its iconic tables. MTLàTABLE is being celebrated in over 15 neighbourhoods."
I had a lot of fun going through the list of restaurants and chose two first-time experiences.
Pullman
Located at the corner of Avenue du Parc and Sherbrooke Street, Pullman is essentially devoted to the sinful pleasures of wine. It is noted for varieties of cheese, charcuteries or small plates, in a relaxed atmosphere and a decor combining sophistication with a hint of eccentricity. Doors open during the later hours of the afternoon and close at the very end of the evening, welcoming guests for an aperitif among friends or a gourmet tasting
Audacious and well-traveled, there is a selection of more than 400 wines.
Dishes are presented in small portions that lend themselves to sharing, while complementing selected wines. The sommeliers offer their expert opinion in pairing entries .
Every server at Pullman is in fact a sommelier, which comes in handy when wondering which bubbly would best suit your palate and your plate chosen from the tasty grazing menu.
For MTLàTABLE, my server Claire shared the $35 per person options: one snack, one entrée served with green beans, truffle oil and almonds and a dessert.
Claire started me off with a nice glass of rosé wine. Then came decision time.
For the snack I chose cheddar and bacon gougéres, a French classic that consists of baked savory choux pastry buns seasoned with cheddar and bacon. Just delicious. I was presented with a generous portion of six and they did not stay on my plate for long.
Looking at the entrées, the mini bison burgers caught my attention. They were topped with cheddar and accompanied by matchstick fries. A small portion indeed, but following my snack and with dessert still on the way, I had no complaints. Bison is not something I see on many menus. This was delicious.
Then came dessert and I chose the brownie, with cherries and mascarpone. Oh this was so decadent, I enjoyed every single morsel. What a treat!
Pullman is located at 3424 du Parc avenue. Info: www.pullman-mtl.com
Saint Houblon
I have been curious about Saint Houblon for several years now, often passing by their Côte des Neiges area location. When I saw them listed on MTLàTABLE, there was no question this was high on my list. I connected with their charming Chief Operating Officer Roxane Brossoit and she could not have been more accommodating.
Saint Houblon was founded eight years ago by Alexandre Verville , who was a student at the time at the Université du Québec à Montréal. He and three partners opened a first location on St. Denis Street, followed by Gatineau Avenue in Côte des Neiges, St. Laurent Blvd. in Little Italy four years ago and then a micro-brewery in St. Bruno was launched last summer. Verville lives on a farm where he grows fruits and vegetables used for menu items. They also have a food truck.
I dropped by the Côte des Neiges location on a Saturday night in November which was unseasonably warm, so I got to sit outside on the terrasse. What a surreal experience!
Saint Houblon is noted for its vast selection of beers and pub fare. The menu changes every six months while the variety of beers rotate.
The Côte des Neiges spot can accommodate 300 diners over three floors and the seasonal terrasse. Situated only a few blocks away from Université de Montréal, there is indeed a youngish vibe here. People rave about their weekend brunch, which I hope to try myself soon.
My server was Camille, who did a wonderful job guiding me through the MTLàTABLE options and few other items. Now I am not a big beer drinker, but how can I come to Saint Houblon without giving Camille’s recommendations a try. You get a beer can to the table with your server’s name on it and a QR code which leads you to the full suds menu.
Camille brought over two small glasses. One was called the Marc-Ambré Fleury (close to the spelling of the NHL goalie for Minnesota), beer on tap. It had a nice taste. As for the second glass, a sour cassis & raspberry, I must say was superb and tasted like a sweet wine.
For the set menu, my chosen appetizer was duck rillettes (basically a duck pâté) with pepper jam, flatbread and arugula. Wow, this was beyond outstanding. Next came a plate of salmon tartare, with green onions, coriander, Gochujang aioli, garlic sauce and tahini and sesame seeds, also served with flatbread and some crusty French bread.
I was tempted by their double cheeseburger and fries on the main menu. So, I decided to have just a bit of the tartare, saving most of it for lunch the following day. The burger did not disappoint me, nor did the crispy fries. For dessert, I tried the almond cake, with strawberries from the farm, and salted caramel ice cream.
On future visits I will try the duck poutine, fried calamari, chicken wings, salmon bowl, the octopus and the fried oreos.
Go to www.sainthoublon.com to learn more and enjoy the deals!
