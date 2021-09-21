Last November Cineplex Odeon shut down the eight screen complex for good. At the time I predicted that Bruce Gurberg, owner of the smaller Cinéstarz chain might step in. Today he confirmed that will be precisely the case.
Gurberg is taking over the premises immediately and starting renovations. In an ideal world he would like to see the eight screens back up by Christmas
Cinéstarz operates at Côte des Neiges Plaza, in St. Léonard as well as the Toronto and Ottawa areas. Gurberg’s father Bernie owns the Dollard Cinema at Décor Decarie.
The refurbished Cavendish theatre will be branded as Cinéstarz Deluxe. “The inside is bare,” he told me. “Cineplex did not leave anything intact. So I will start off by installing the most comfortable reclining chairs as a VIP service.”
Opening up during a pandemic is not ideal, but Gurberg notes that with the vaccine passport and proper social distancing everyone should feel safe in a theatre.
The theatre will also be available for fundraising events.
Oh yes, Cinéstarz is known to have some of the best popcorn in the business. Therefore something else to look forward to. Stay tuned.
