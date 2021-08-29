Dr. Allan Feldman, the beloved and long-time Côte Saint-Luc pediatrician, has passed away just shy of his 93rd birthday.
Soon after retiring from his practice in 1996, Dr. Feldman and his wife of 70 years Mildred, moved to Vancouver to be close to family.
Dr. Feldman was my pediatrician from toddler stage until my early teens. He ran his practice out of a makeshift medical clinic in his large basement on Smart Avenue in Côte Saint-Luc. The entrance was in the backyard. There was a small waiting room, an examining room and an office.
To say Dr. Feldman was special is an understatement. I remember as an elementary or high school student sometimes waking up and simply not feeling just right. I’d call Dr. Feldman as early as 7 am and he’d answer the phone himself. “Come right over,” he would say. He was only a few blocks away, so it could not have been more convenient.
I remember as I approached my mid-teens coming to the waiting room and being surrounded by babies and little ones. Was it time to switch doctors? I must say, if Dr. Feldman would have kept seeing me through my 20s I would not have complained.
When our daughter was born, Dr. Feldman became her pediatrician. In fact he came directly to the hospital to examine her. He retired a few months later, but we were so grateful for the care he provided and the advice we received.
“Every kid called him their Zaidie,” said Aileen Shapiro, who worked as his secretary and remained in touch with him.
Dr. Feldman always knew the right thing to say to patients and parents. You just felt safe to be in his presence. Oh yes and no matter how old I got, he always pinched my cheeks and gave me a lollipop.
At the funeral, son Howard talked about how it was not irregular on a Saturday or Sunday or an evening when family life was interspersed with emergency checkups or a child with a fever.
Warren, his other son, said his dad “had one heck of a work ethic."
It was also disclosed during the eulogy that Dr. Feldman went to medical school in France because at the time there was a quota at McGill University in terms of the number of Jews who could be admitted.
Dr. Feldman was the husband of Mildred, father of Howard (Gail), Warren (Amy) and Andrea and the grandfather to six.
You can watch a recording of the funeral here.
Rest in peace Dr. Feldman!
