Nun and missionary Mother Teresa, known in the Catholic church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, devoted her life to caring for the sick and poor. Born in Macedonia to parents of Albanian-descent and having taught in India for 17 years, she experienced her "call within a call" in 1946. Her order established a hospice; centers for the blind, aged and disabled; and a leper colony.
In 1979, Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work. She died in September 1997 and was beatified in October 2003. In December 2015, Pope Francis recognized a second miracle attributed to Mother Teresa, clearing the way for her to be canonized on September 4, 2016.
This past September, the world commemorated the 25th anniversary of her passing. To mark the occasion, a new documentary, Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, was launched with the support of the Knights of Columbus, an international fraternal benefits society that has some 200,000 members in Canada. This documentary will now premiere in Guzzo cinemas across Quebec for a special one-day showing on Friday, January 27.
While I thought I knew a lot about Mother Teresa, after getting a private screener of the film to review myself I was extremely touched by indeed what a “saint” this woman is. Not only that, but the work her successors continue to undertake each day is remarkable.
The film literally brings us across the world to showcase many of Mother Teresa’s accomplishments and work being done today.
It was on December 1, 1928 that Sister Teresa of The Loreto Sisters embarked upon a journey from Ireland to India where she would fulfill her lifelong dream of being a missionary,
The film features never-before-seen footage of the beloved saint, rare access to the work of her religious community, the Missionary of Charity, today, and deeply moving witness accounts of persons whose lives were forever changed because of their encounters with mother.
“When I first met her, I felt as though I was seeing true humility,” said Jim Walhberg, who is featured in the film. “There was a sense for me that I was looking at the face of God. It was that profound for me. Her words changed my life.”
The film reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but how her singular vision to serve Christ through the poor is realized to this day through the religious order she founded. “Mother Teresa and her sisters teach us that there are no expendable people,” said Patrick Kelly, executive producer of the film and Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus. “When she was feeding the hungry or holding the hands of someone as they lay dying, she was treating them as she would the most important person in her life, Jesus Christ himself. And, in all of this, she was teaching us to have a heart that sees, and if we can learn to see as she did, the world would be a radically different, better place.”
Filmed on five continents, the feature-length documentary also addresses Mother Teresa’s admitted periods of spiritual darkness while serving the poorest of the poor, and her friendship with another revered saint, Pope John Paul II.
“It is a privilege to broadcast such a moving film on our screens, especially one produced by the Knights of Columbus,”, declared Vincenzo Guzzo, President & CEO of Cinémas Guzzo. “It will be an opportunity for many to witness the legacy of this inspiring saint, from those who want to celebrate her incredible journey to those who may not know her story. It is a source of personal joy for me.”
Mother Teresa: No Greater Love was produced by David Naglieri of the Knights of Columbus and features commentary from Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and one of the world’s most popular Catholic YouTube personalities, Wahlberg, filmmaker and humanitarian, Jim Towey, a trusted advisor and personal friend of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Fr. Brian Kolodiejchuk, postulator of Mother Teresa’s cause of canonization and originally from Winnipeg, and Patrick E. Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Premiered at The Vatican on August 31, the film enjoyed box office success in the United States, becoming one of the highest grossing Catholic films of 2022.
