When Nick Nemeroff was growing up in Montreal West and attending Edinburgh Elementary School and Royal West Academy, he never envisioned making a career in standup comedy. Yet here he is at the age of 32, doing just that.
Nemeroff went on to Dawson College and the John Molson School of Business. His switch to Ryerson in Toronto resulted in his pursuit of comedy. While that is now home, he remains a Canadiens fan and even wore a Habs jersey in our Zoom interview. “It’s number 14 for another Nick, Suzuki,” he shared.
Nemeroff’s career has taken him to an appearance on Conan and a variety of high profile comedy festivals like Just For Laughs. His debut comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, was nominated for a 2021 JUNO Award for Comedy Album of the Year. His writing can be seen on Vice and CBC Comedy and you can also hear his standup on Sirius XM Radio. He was voted “Best Newcomer” and “Best Breakout Comic” at the 2017 and 2018 I Heart Jokes awards in Toronto and was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Breakout Artist.
When a brand new season of the live-stand up series, New Wave of Standup, premieres on CBC Gem on March 29, Nemeroff will get some screen time. The first season was lauded for shining light on some of our country’s incredible local talent, offering them a televised stage to perform their tightest 10 minutes.
This season was filmed during the 2022 Just For Laughs Vancouver Festival last November.
“I am excited myself to see the final product,” said Nemeroff. “It was just before the Omicron variant shut things down so we had a nice live audience.”
JFL is recognized around the world for its discoverability of some of today’s biggest names in comedy, from Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Ali Wong, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Ram Youssef, and many more.
See my short video chat with Nick.
Here is a video clip of one of Nick's performances.
