The recent IG Wealth Management Montreal Walk for Alzheimer’s brought together over 350 people determined to fight all neurocognitive disorders that affect over half a million Canadiens. This year at Sir George-Étienne Cartier Park, Notre-Dame Street West, they raised over $105,000 to provide programs and services adapted to individual needs, and to fund part of the research into neurocognitive disorders.
The purpose of this day of mobilization is to raise awareness and funds to support people living with a neurocognitive disorder and their families by offering programs and services adapted to the needs of each individual. In addition, this major fundraising event allows us to finance a portion of the research on neurocognitive disorders each year.
Since physical activity and social interaction are both essential to maintaining good cognitive health, this is the perfect opportunity to combine the two! As Dr. Louis Bherer, Researcher and Director of the ÉPIC Center at the Montreal Heart Institute and Professor in the Department of Medicine at Université de Montréal, states, "30 to 45 minutes of walking a day at a steady pace can improve physical health, well-being, cognition, memory, attention and alertness."
In addition to the 3 km walk in complete safety in a very lively neighbourhood, several activities were offered for the whole family. The Chœur des Anges choir, Circaz, Nautilus Plus and United for Literacy animate this wonderful day!
Among the MPs who attended the Walk were Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, MP for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, and Craig Sauvé, Montreal City Councillor, and a strong advocate for Alzheimer's disease. "The Walk for Alzheimer's is an event that unites our community, bringing together the people of Montreal and the Sud-Ouest Borough for the past 19 years," said Sauve. "As a local elected official in the Sud-Ouest district, I see how much the leadership of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal is appreciated and supported by our community. The fight against Alzheimer's disease is a challenge that affects more than 35.6 million people worldwide[ and that is why we are participating in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.