On the eve of Monday’s October 3 Quebec elections, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec will win a comfortable majority. However, it is how the other parties finish that will have us all in suspense.
Will the Quebec Liberal Party crash and burn? Will Québec Solidaire become the official opposition? Will the surging Parti Québecois surprise us? And what will be the end result for Eric Duhaime and the Quebec Conservative Party.
Montreal’s English media will guide us every step of the way. Here is a look at what our four English TV stations and two main English news stations have planned.
GLOBAL MONTREAL: During newscasts at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 11 p.m. , Global will air live reports. Global Montreal Anchor Aalia Adam and Global News Morning host Laura Casella will lead the election coverage on streaming platforms from 7:30 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. Reporting in the field will be journalists Tim Sargeant with the Liberals, Dan Spector with the Coalition Avenir Québec and Amanda Jelowicki with Québec Solidaire; along with analysts Pearl Eliadis from the Max Bell School of Public Policy, Daniel Beland at the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada and Toula Drimonis, author of We, the Others: Allophones, Immigrants, and Belonging in Canada. Also joining the coverage will be Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and Concordia University political scientist Guy Lachapelle. Live coverage will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Roku, the Global TV app, the Global News YouTube and Facebook channels, and on Globalnews.ca. That will be followed by a recap of the results at 11 p.m. on all streaming platforms and on Global TV. News and Station Manager Karen Macdonald says the election results will be covered live throughout the evening, providing audiences with comprehensive news, interactive updates, and insightful commentary, including reports on the major party leaders and the new emerging parties such as Bloc Montreal and Canadian Party of Quebec.
For more information, visit Globalnews.ca/Montreal.
CTV AND CJAD: CTV News Montreal election coverage starts at 8 pm and will continue until it’s all over, says Director of News and Information Programming Chris Bury. Mutsumi Takahashi and Maya Johnson will anchor. Takahashi will be joined by a panel, including Sebastien Dallaire, Martine St-Victor and David Heurtel. Johnson, who not too long ago was the Quebec City correspondent, will be breaking down the results as they come in, including the big picture, key ridings and trends. A team of CTV News Montreal reporters will be covering all the party leaders, describing the mood and interviewing candidates and party supporters. CTV News Montreal’s Election Hub, at CTV News Montreal.ca, will have an interactive and up-to-the-minute results section as well as a constantly updated blog. As for CJAD 800, they will have a one hour “pre-game” special, hosted by Elias Makos, from 7 to 8 pm. After 8, CJAD 800 will simulcast the CTV News election special and hosts Makos, Andrew Carter, Natasha Hall and Aaron Rand will all join Takahashi at various points. This is another good example of how Bell Media owning CTV Montreal and CJAD benefits viewers and listeners. On Tuesday morning Carter will air highlights from the speeches, interview winners and losers and recap the results. The fabulous Tom Mulcair will join Carter, in-studio, from 7 am to 9 am and then be with Makos between 9 am and 10 am.
CITYNEWS MONTREAL: Supervising Producer Melanie Porco tells me that her CityNews Montreal team will be live election day and night, in the field and at party leader headquarters, bringing results and analysis on all of its digital platforms. You can watch extended coverage on a special edition of CityNews Tonight at 11 p.m. Tina Tenneriello, Alyssia Rubertucci, Felisha Adam, Pamela Pagano, Brittany Henriques, and Sasha Teman will be the reporting team. They will also talk to voters and analysts such as Idil Issa (co-founder of municipal party Mouvement Montreal), Karim Boulos (former Montreal city councillor) and Eleni Bakopanos (former federal Liberal MP).
CBC TV AND RADIO: You can tune in election night coverage on CBC Television, CBC News Network and CBC Gem starting at 7:30 p.m. Debra Arbec will host the show that starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature analysis from columnist Emilie Nicolas and Christian Bourque, executive vice-president of Léger. The CBC's Sudha Krishnan and Douglas Gelevan will help walk viewers through the results as they start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Arbec will check in with reporters at the five major party headquarters across the province. There will be a streaming version of the show with ASL (American Sign Language), also starting at 7:30 p.m. on CBC Gem, as well as online. On CBC Radio One, you can join Breakaway host Alison Brunette, Daybreak host Sean Henry and the CBC's Shawn Lyons for a provincewide radio special. The show will set up what's at stake in this election starting at 7:29 p.m and will have live results and analysis after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tune your radio to your local CBC Radio One station to listen or download the CBC Listen app to stream online. The CBC digital team will bring viewers all of the biggest breaking news stories of the evening from across the province at cbc.ca/news, cbc.ca/quebec and on the CBC News app. Once the polls close, you can use their interactive results page to get up-to-the minute results on races across the province. You can also customize your view to see what's going on in your community and in the races you care most about.
I know that I will be busy switching channels all night, eager to see and hear what all of our media outlets have to say. We should feel fortunate to have four English language TV stations, as well CJAD and CBC Radio. Perhaps by 2026, CFQR AM will be a player in the business as well unless the CAQ introduces a bill limiting the number of broadcast channels we can have in English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.