In one of the most entertaining seasons of the television reality show Survivor, aired on CBS and Global, the first ever Montreal contestant Drea Wheeler has been eliminated.
Wheeler,35, who moved to Montreal from Texas and is a fitness expert, must feel a certain sense of relief. The show was filmed last year in Fiji so she had to keep everything a secret. Now she is a member of the jury so she knows who makes it to the final round.
Usually when a contestant is voted out of Survivor, they leave with a certain sense of anger. Drea did so with a lot of class. In fact, even host Jeff Probst remarked that her departure was one of the most unique in the show’s 42 episode history. She made a speech about each remaining “Survivor” in pep talk form and then predicted that contestant Mike would win—thereby painting a target on his back.
On Instagram, Drea stated: “I still remember getting the call. I was hiding out on Vancouver Island with family. It wasn’t what you might have imagine. It’s not like Jeff calls to give you the news and the next day you are on a plane… The truth is, what ensued was a journey that I argue continues today, months after my time in Fiji. It wasn’t just the gruelling training to prepare me for the game -in midst of a pandemic- or the countless existential questions I asked myself about who I wanted to be in the game and how I would play. It wasn’t just the starvation, or the painful conditions. It was being forced to face my reality of who I was and what life events have shaped me as a person.
“To be blunt, I could no longer ignore the impact of losing my Pops at a young age, or growing up as a legally blind athlete.” She clarified the latter statement by saying she is blind in the left eye only.
“This game gave me the opportunity to be truly my authentic self,” she continued. “It also showed me, that no matter the conditions, I hold to my values - and that is a gift that I will take with me forever.”
I am doing everything I can to secure a personal interview with Drea when show officials give her the greenlight to do so.
