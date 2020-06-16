Usually about now the hype would be underway for the annual Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 edition has been rescheduled for the fall when organizers hope they will be able to present live shows.
It was therefore very refreshing to hear the news this week that the JFL GAGS YouTube channel has surpassed the milestone 10 million subscribers. In fact, soon after the story hit the wire the number of regular watchers grew by another 100,000.
This milestone makes it the most subscribed comedy channel in Canada right now, earning the renowned Diamond Play Button from the platform.
Who has not watched this Quebec version of candid camera over the last 21 years? It is currently seen in more than 150 countries on television and airlines. Filmed in Montreal each summer, the hilarious bits mainly star two local actors: Denis Lessard and Marie-Pierre Bouchard. There are 13 episodes per season, adding up to a total of 170 pranks per season. Filming for the next season will proceed soon.
“Most remarkably, of the close to 7,000 gags each and every one of them have been different,” said JFL's Chief Marketing Officer Anne Belliveau, who accepted the award in social distancing fashion via a forklift. “That is a real credit to the producers.”
This milestone makes Gags the most subscribed comedy channel in Canada right now, earning the renowned Diamond Play Button from the platform.
Just For Laughs launched the Gags channel in 2008 and immediately saw significant growth. Through a dedicated team and digital strategy, it began to pull viewership insights to better understand what fans enjoyed, and used these insights to shape future content and uploads. Since then, the channel has continued to grow in popularity across the globe with close to six billion views, and no country taking up more than 10 percent of current watch time. Just For Laughs now runs 11 different YouTube channels in several languages including Arabic, Chinese, German, Greek and Spanish. With all channels combined, Just for Laughs has amassed nearly 20 million subscribers.
The silent comedy and hidden camera have made Gags easy for all to enjoy, resulting in huge viewership. My only surprise is that I have never wound up in any of the shoots. According to Belliveau, about 150,000 people have enjoyed that distinction. You can see how clearly surprised they are. And yes, they sign waivers afterwards. “Just about everybody agrees to go on,” Beliveau says. “Each gag ends with a smile.”
In the spirit of global citizenry, Just For Laughs is also leveraging the international reach and appeal of its Gags channels to support the World Health Organization through YouTube Giving. The feature allows YouTube creators to support the charitable causes they care about by adding a donation button next to videos on eligible channels. The donation button is currently enabled on 250 videos across four of their channels, and Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million.
“Twenty years ago, the now legendary producers, Pierre Girard and Jacques Chevalier, co-creators and producers of Just For Laughs Gags, created a brand that has now become an international icon amongst pranks and comedy lovers,” said Belliveau. “This international growth comes from our commitment to digitally expand our presence on YouTube. We are extremely proud of the digital experience we’ve created, that audiences across the globe have come to enjoy. This is a benchmark in our continued digital investment, as we bring our comedy to more fans across the globe.”
Now the big question is whether or not the 42nd annual Montreal festival will take place September 24 to October 2. “It is much too early to say,” said Belliveau.
If for whatever reason live shows are not deemed possible, we certainly know that JFL can deliver the goods digitally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.