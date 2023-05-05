Who does not like food festivals?
Montrealers Na’eem Adam and Thierry Rassam of People Mover Technologies certainly have a knack for this. First came Le Burger Week. That was followed by Poutine Week and not surprisingly, La Pizza Week. I am sure they have more ideas to come. How about special weeks for brunch, chicken, tacos, sushi, steak, fish, ice cream and more? The sky is the limit!
Well, we are now in the midst of the third edition of La Pizza Week, marked across Canada, through May 14. Participating restaurants are offering special pizza creations to the public. This year's partners are Saputo, Sysco, and Doordash.
During La Pizza Week, each participating restaurant is putting forth limited-edition pizzas designed especially for the festival. Customers can participate by trying these new and exciting pizza creations, sharing their experiences on social media, and voting for their favorites. With the added convenience of being able to order takeout through their exclusive delivery partner, DoorDash, and vote for their favorite pizzas online, La Pizza Week makes it easier than ever to support local businesses and indulge in delicious pizza, whether dining in or taking out.
With over 500,000 festival-goers each year (and growing), La Pizza Week is already considered a must-attend experience for pizza-lovers nationwide.
“Our goal, with every festival we organize, is to extend our unwavering support to the local restaurant communities across Canada,” says Rassam. “Pizza, much like burgers and poutine, is an adored dish that brings together hundreds of thousands of people. With La Pizza Week, we anticipate that local restaurants will enjoy a boost in sales, thereby creating a positive impact on the entire industry and promoting its growth and sustainability.”
As Adam notes, “Pizza is a great theme for our festivals. It’s one of the most loved dishes in the world. No two pizzas are the same and the best part is that pizza is made to be shared!”
I asked Adam how Canadians have responded to La Pizza Week this year. “Many Canadians have gone out and encouraged their local pizza joints so far,” he said.
Can we expect more than 26 restaurants in Montreal to participate next year? “We always want to see more restaurants in our festival lineup,” he said. “Our mission is to promote local restaurant communities while oﬀering a platform for food lovers to discover new places and dishes. Every year, more and more restaurants join and we are conﬁdent to see this translating into next year. Our goal is for the participating restaurants to get value through visibility, sales and doing something fun. Focusing on this will attract the right clientele. As a national festival, we invite all restaurants across Canada to participate and share their delicious pizza creation with us.”
Montreal had 26 restaurants enter the festival and I visited two of them : Pizzéria No. 900 and Dunn’s Famous on Decarie.
Pizzéria No. 900 now has 28 locations. Brand Manager Gabrielle Hamelin is presently spending a lot of time getting the new Longueuil spot off the ground. I dropped by the franchise on Monkland Avenue in NDG, operated by Patrice Tremblay and his wife (they also own the Rockland locale). This is a real Neapolitan pizza, prepared according to the rules of the art and cooked in 90 seconds. Here, the ovens are at 900 degrees Fahrenheit, hence the name of the chain.
Their entry is called the Charlevoix, containing organic meats, tomato sauce, pancetta, ventricina, onions, fior di latte, nduja, pecorino romano, black pepper. I really liked it. Oh yes, it is made with Saputo cheese.
My next visit was to Dunn’s Famous on Decarie. I usually order one of their trademark smoked meat sandwiches when I visit. But for the festival I needed to sample their all dressed pizza. It is a classic all dressed pizza made with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese ,all beef pepperoni, fresh cut green peppers and mushrooms topped with their signature chopped smoked meat on a hand stretched dough.
On the side I had a piping hot bowl of matzoh ball soup and for dessert I was sent home with enough for two days: a preview of their soon-to-be regular Black Forest cake (wow!!!). It is dubbed the five layers of chocolate cake and contains mascarpone cream, and natural cherry purée all stacked and topped with fudge brownie chunks and a sprinkle of white chocolate shavings; and their always delicious regular chocolate cake.
General Manager Antonio Sama actually sent me home with two pizzas, so I had my work colleagues Wanda and Frank enjoy one of them. And did they ever.
On the day I visited, Tony was off to Share the Warmth in Pointe St. Charles to donate 40 small meals for the volunteers. He does this weekly. The organization assists Montrealers in need in the Sud Ouest area.
For more details, to find all of the restaurants participating and to vote on your favorite pizza log on to www.lapizzaweek.com.
