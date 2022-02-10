When Survivor Season 42 debuts March 9 (8 pm) on Global TV and CBS, for the very first time a Montrealer will be one of the contestants.
Exercise guru Drea Wheeler has let the cat out of the bag. She settled in our city a number of years ago after growing up in Texas This edition of Survivior was shot last May in Fiji. “I played SURVIVOR.. let me write that again incase you’re in shock lol I PLAYED SURVIVOR… and can finally scream it out loud!” she said on her Facebook page. “This journey came at time in my life when I needed a breakthrough, breakdown and breakup with certain things, places and people in my life… and trust me when I say it did not disappoint. It’s real and I mean real and raw. I can’t wait for you all to watch my journey on and off your televisions from today onward. Because this country girl from Texas has changed and is ready for a new debutant dance around the room folks! Rabbit is out the hat. ..and yes I’m smiling."
Wheeler has been involved in competitive track & field, athletics and fitness her entire life. She's also added Bumble community manager, ambassador for Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop and model for Sports Illustratated to her resumé.
With a double university major in Sociology and Criminal Psychology she combines her past life struggles with her everyday outlook on life to help clients, partners and brands accomplish happiness. Bringing amazing energy to every class she teaches, she brings people together to burn calories and have a blast. She has worked as a health club director at Victoria Park in Westmount
Her profile on The Survivor website reads as follows
Favorite Hobbies: Working out and any kind of charity work
3 Words to Describe You: Resilient, ambitious and caring
Pet Peeve: Dishonest people
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Becoming an All-American Track Runner. If you are or ever have been a competitive athlete, you know the dedication, sacrifice, sweat and tears it takes to succeed. Every time I question my ability to make something happen, I look back at the girl who ran track and remember I was, and still am, that person!
What is something we would never know from looking at you? I have a fear of death. I come off as super confident and strong, which I am, but deep down, I do fear the end. I think it stems from losing some very important people in my life at a young age. However, this fear doesn’t cripple me; it gives me the perspective to live every day to the fullest.
Who is your hero and why? My mom! As I get older, I understand how much she gave up in having me and my older sister before the age of 18. I never wanted for anything and that is because my mom worked multiple jobs to ensure that never happened. When my Pops died and left her with 5 kids, she kept going and got me into university with a full scholarship. She is the bomb dot com.
Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Kelley Wentworth. She contributes to her team and sets up alliances while still being a competitor in the competitions.
Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? I believe my personality, physical strength and ability to manipulate people to do what I want will help me get to the final. I am able to see where different personalities fit in my life and utilize them when it fits.
I have watched every episode of Survivor and I have already submitted my request to interview Wheeler not to mention host Jeff Probst.
You can see more on her website at https://www.dreawheeler.com
Here is one of her workout videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJqEGUK5NTg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.