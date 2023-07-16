Montreal Comiccon was back this past weekend at the Palais de congrès. Tens of thousands of lovers of comics, sci-fi, anime, manga, horror, video games, toys and collectibles assembled over three days to enjoy cosplay, hunting for treasures, meeting their heroes, and excessive amounts of fun.
There was a diverse range of programming, including celebrities on stage, panels, workshops, autographs, photo ops, and board game tournaments. If you are big fan of the HBO Max/Crave suspense thiller Yellowjackets, stars Christina Ricci and Montreal’s very own Sophie Nélisse, whom I interviewed a few months ago, were among the guests. Other big names included Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Tom Welling of Superman fame, Sean Astin from Game of Thrones and Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the terrifying Vecna on Stranger Things.
This was my first Comiccon in four years and the event has expanded vastly, with one gigantic room on the seventh floor and sponsored by Cinemas Guzzo devoted to autograph and selfie sessions with the biggest names. With the Hollywood actors strike, there was some concern that the likes of Ricci, Welling and Bower would not be able to attend. However, as publicist Leeja Murphy explained “this is a fan event so it is not affected. An event like San Diego Comiccon will though.”
Fans lined up for hours to meet the celebs. For instance, a selfie with Ricci cost $90. If you wanted to add an autograph it was another $90. Security was tight. Anyone caught trying to take a photo of a celeb was blocked. My press pass allowed to grab a few shots only.
When I approached the table of Astin, an official waved me off. "No photos; that is directly from his people," he said,
I asked the gent if he watched Astin in the terrific football film Rudy.
"Yep," he responded
"Well, he does not look like Rudy anymore," I stated. The security guy nodded with agreement.
As usual, many fans of all ages show up wearing costumes. It is cute to see entire families attired as super heroes.
There was an endless array of promotional booths. It was nice to see Ivan Dow and Paul McMorran from the Montreal Model Train Exhibition. The event, which benefits the Sun Youth Organization, now takes place each June at the Dorval Arena. “Comiccon is a good fit for us,” Dow told me. “We have a Harry Potter theme so that works well. In many ways we are catering to the same audience.”
Juan Mendez and his colleagues from the Montreal Toundra professional basketball team were in the house as well. For the occasion, Benjamin Posman and Emanuela Bovaffini created a neat comic-book themed backdrop which the team will not use for other promotional opportunities.
There were a wide array of sessions people could attend. For instance, psychiatrist Dr. Eric Lis and family physician Dr. Catherine St-Cyr discussd what our favourite media get brilliantly right and hilariously wrong when portraying medicine and illnesses. “Can you see a hormone under a microscope?” they asked. “Is the Joker ‘super sane?’”
Some programming elements had an emphasis on musical expressions inspired by popular culture. L’Orchestre d’animé de Montréal (OAM), an 18-musician ensemble with a passion for Japanese pop culture, performed for the first time on the Friday, with a setlist that included classic pieces from Demon Slayer, Naruto, Sailor Moon, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and many more. On the Sunday afternoon, Kira Start’s Idol Showcase was a spectacular performance event that featured groups lip-syncing and dancing to songs from established “idols” from Korea, Japan, Thailand, China and more!
The Tabletop Gaming Zone was presented by Asmodee Canada for the first time. The latter is the Canadian subsidiary of Asmodee, the world leader in board games and currently the biggest distributor in the country. For attendees looking to get their tabletop fix, Loto-Québec brought over 20 video game developers to their Indie Game Zone.
Launched in 2009, Montreal Comiccon has grown from a few hundred guests to over 65,000
And congratulations to whomever has the Tim Horton franchise at the Palais de congrès. The lineups were endless.
The 2024 Comiccon will be July 5 to 7,
