There will be many reasons given why Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson's decided to fire GM Marc Bergevin, Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and communications chief Paul Wilson. It is not all about wins and losses, but rather image and Logan Mailloux.
Yes, when Bergevin and Timmins decided to draft Mailloux last summer, after he had become a pariah for showing a photo to his teammates via Snapchat that depicted him and a woman engaged in a sexual act, all the shine was wiped away from the team's berth in the Stanley Cup finals.
Sure, Molson put on a brave face. He said he was aware of plans to draft Mailloux and apologized. But did he really know about this move in advance? Personally I believe Mailloux had been punished enough in the court of public opinion for his very poor judgment. As for Wilson was he collateral damage for not waving a magic wand to make this all go away?
Well it has happened. On a Sunday afternoon while most local sports fans were watching an unimpressive Montreal Alouettes lose their playoff matchup with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, the Canadiens fired three high profile members of their personnel: GM Marc Bergevin, Assistant GM and scouting chief Trevor Timmins.
When Bergevin entered the final year of his contract and the Habs got off to their worst start in team history, it was clear he would not last the season. His dismissal before December 1 though is surprising.
While team owner Geoff Molson put on a brave face after the team drafted Logan Mailloux, the young man who was shamed for showing a photo of a woman
