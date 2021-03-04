McGill University is gearing up for its annual 24-hour fundraising blitz, which will take place on Wed. March 10. Now in its sixth year, McGill24 is an opportunity for alumni and friends of the university to maximize the impact of their gifts and support the McGill causes that matter to them.
Over the past five years, McGill24 has raised over $9 million for students, researchers, and projects throughout the university. With thousands of people participating every year, McGill24 shows the difference one day can make when a whole community gets involved – an idea summed up in this year’s slogan: “One day. A better tomorrow.”
This latest edition of McGill24 is a special one because the university is marking its 200th anniversary in 2021. To acknowledge this milestone, McGill24 will highlight “everyday heroes” who are contributing to a better tomorrow through their daily work, whether local or global in scope.
It was nice to catch up with Derek Cassoff, the Director of Communications for McGill's Office of University Advancement.
I hope you are doing well. Reaching out to see if you’d be wiling to give a little bit of coverage to our McGill24 one-day fundraising campaign, which is taking place this year on Wednesday, March 10. “It’s our sixth edition of the campaign, but the first one we’ve run during a global pandemic,” Derek shared. “In fact, last year’s took place on the very day that the WHO declared COVID to be a pandemic, and we still managed to raise close to $3 million in 24 hours to support initiatives across campus, including many student-run projects who count on donors to get their projects off the ground.”
The global fundraiser has also taken on a new sense of urgency because of the enormous toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many faculties and units will be focusing their fundraising efforts on emergency financial aid for students and remote learning tools, among other pressing needs.
Though always a digital-first campaign, McGill24 will have some additional online elements this year. Virtual events will be happening throughout the day, including a bagel-making workshop, a comedy special, a myth-busting session about nutrition, and a chamber music concert. Also new this year is a party pack full of digital and printable activities.
Donors from previous years will recognize some of the signature elements that have made the campaign so successful, such as the matching and challenge funds established by generous donors to amplify the impact of individual gifts by unlocking additional support once certain targets are met.
The university will also continue to promote grassroots projects that rely on philanthropy on its crowdfunding platform, Seeds of Change. Over 50 student-led groups have submitted project proposals so far.
Everyone is encouraged to join in on March 10 by following the McGill Alumni accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using #McGill24 in their social media posts, and tracking the campaign’s progress on mcgill24.ca.
Inspiring the willingness to act
I first met Jeremy Levett when he was a 14-year-old science fair competitor representing Herzliah High School. Now in his second year of medicine at McGill, he is also chair of a Campaign leveraging McGill24 to raise funds (their goal is $8,000). The McGill University World Restart a Heart Campaign (WRAH) is working to inspire the willingness to act and enhance the skills of individuals in responding to cardiac arrests, a leading cause of death globally.
Jeremy grew up in St. Laurent, and attended UTT, Herzliah and Vanier College before pursuing his medical studies at McGill. When he was in daycare he was asked to draw a picture illustrating what he wants to do when he grows up, and he drew a heart, aspiring to become a heart surgeon. Now at 21 years of age, he is well on his way to fulfilling that dream.
“As our world grapples with the unprecedented circumstances of the novel coronavirus pandemic, millions of individuals continue to die from cardiovascular disease,” explains Levett.
At the heart of the Campaign was a remarkable team of health profession students from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and Steinberg Centre for Simulation and Interactive Learning of McGill University. “Their diligence, passion, and perfection, allied with the support and invaluable expertise of our forward-thinking Steering Committee, made this Campaign a true success,” says Levett.
In a recent edition of the McGill Reporter Magazine, Levett spoke about Stenoa, a promising start-up of his that reimagines the invasive diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death globally.
As written in the article, coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming more than 9,400,000 lives annually. The gold-standard for diagnosing patients with coronary artery disease is a coronary angiogram, a procedure that involves the endovascular guidance of a catheter to a patient’s heart. Once in position, contrast is injected and a sequence of X-ray images are acquired to visually estimate the (coronary) flow of blood to the heart. In the vast majority of cases, operators will interpret angiograms with no further objective guidance. However, additional invasive wires can be inserted to assess the physiological severity of coronary lesions and guide treatment with significantly improved outcomes.
Stenoa is developing novel technology for the cardiac catheterization laboratory, noninvasively modelling the physiological severity of coronary artery lesions, and reimagining the operative workflow. Their technology leverages computer vision and machine learning algorithms to interpret coronary angiograms in real-time, and provide objective diagnostic measures on the ischemic severity of coronary lesions in order to guide operators in diagnosis and treatment.
“Stenoa is striving to seamlessly integrate a data-driven experience into the cardiac catheterization laboratory, optimizing an intuitive environment natural to operators. But most of all,” Levett explained to The Reporter, “Stenoa is here for patients.”
In 2020, the WRAH Student and Steering Committees produced a fascinating digital awareness campaign. Designing this campaign required gathering the insights and personal experiences of stakeholders – from survivors to emergency care physicians – and leveraging the support of ambassadors and influencers who could amplify a simple, yet crucial, message. “Favorable patient outcomes rely on a successfully coordinated “chain of survival”, to which bystander-focused public health interventions is the rate-limiting factor. The McGill WRAH Campaign is making unbelievable strides in preventing fatal outcomes from devastating families in our very own community, and around the world. Our 2020 Campaign reached over 400,000 individuals. With your support, we will aim even higher in 2021, and strive to make a lasting impact close to home on the McGill Campus, and globally,” says Levett.
Donor support will be crucial to the success of the 2021 Campaign
McGill24 virtual events on March 10 will bring the community together in celebration and will provide additional momentum to our fundraising efforts. These events include:
o A virtual chamber music concert by the Schulich School of Music;
o Montreal bagel-making with McGill’s executive chef;
o Dr. Joe Schwarcz on nutrition facts and myths;
o A comedy special featuring three McGill alumni;
• Download the party pack to add McGill24 flair to your home. From cut-outs and Instagram filters to puzzles and origami, the party pack offers creations you can share on social media using #McGill24!;
• Use #McGILL24 on all your social accounts, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!
Bravo to everyone involved!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.