Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on and The Montreal General Hospital Foundation, supporting the McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group, presented via Zoom the annual Laugh Your Butt Off (At Home!) event. This was the second year in a row that Group President Lorne Mayers and his committee decided to go this route and bravo to him.
Far too many organizations have been rolling the dice and staging events indoors. On the day of this writing Quebec reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19.
The Laugh Your Butt Off event was one I always looked forward to covering live. Yes, I miss the delicious buffet and the opportunity to chat with friends and medical professionals, but we must all focus on staying safe.
With a number of corporate sponsors in place and more than 50 households having purchased tickets, the event brought in over $200,000. Popular American standup comic Ryan Hamilton, whom I interviewed for Suburban On Air a few weeks ago, performed.
Hamilton recently released his first stand-up special. The one-hour Netflix original Happy Face follows a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. It is not an easy job doing standup comedy on Zoom. We could tell by the smiling faces and visual laughter on screen that people got his humour. He is one funny guy. Hamilton poked fun of himself, what it is like to live in New York City having grown up in Idaho (“I was talking to my dad while walking on the street and he asked 'where your wallet, put it in your front pocket'''), dating, living alone and more. In addition, he shared what it is like to open for the great Jerry Seinfeld. Mayers said he looks forward to bringing Hamilton to Montreal for a live gala when health protocols allow it.
The McGill IBD Research Group, with its dedicated IBD clinics at the Montreal General, Jewish General, and Children’s Hospitals, features a team of doctors, nurses, and psychologists.
Before Hamilton took the stage, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at McGill University Dr. Alain Bitton presented the first Dr. Ernest Seidman Award of Excellence to Dr. Peter Lakatos The award is named after the late Dr. Ernest Seidman, the renowned gastroenterologist who was a Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics, Canada Research Chair in Immune Mediated Gastrointestinal Disorders and the Bruce Kaufman Endowed Chair in IBD at McGill. He passed away shortly after the 2019 fundraiser, after having improved the lives of thousands of patients in his 40-year career.
Dr. Lakatos stepped into his role as chair of the McGill IBD Research Group and also served on the MUHC COVID-19 task force. He ensured that a rapid response clinic for patients was initiated and that educational lectures continued. The research team continued their academic and research trials in both the adult and pediatric populations .
The McGill IBD Research Group was established in 1992 by concerned members of the community to ensure financial support for IBD clinics at McGill University’s teaching hospitals. Its mandate is to continue to provide important services for those living with IBD, as well as their friends and family, with the overall goal of improving quality of life and preventing complications. Services include accessible, state of the art patient-centered care provided by multidisciplinary teams of dedicated professionals; cutting edge clinical research on the genetic and environmental causes of IBD, novel, non-invasive diagnostic methods, the most up to date therapies; training the next generation of clinicians and scientists dedicated to treating and searching for the cure of IBD; and raising awareness about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis through patient education and community outreach programs.
For more information go to www.mcgillibd.ca.
