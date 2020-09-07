When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, Restaurant Sho-dan on Metcalfe Street closed its doors like others in the industry. For more than 20 years this place has been traditionally packed for lunch and dinner during regular operating hours, so for charismatic owner Chinh Pham (best known as Romeo), it was a bitter pill to swallow.
Gradually Romeo reopened for takeout and delivery. It was not a money making endeavor, but he wanted his restaurant to stay relevant. With all of the protective measures in place, notably plexi-glass between every table and at the sushi bar, Romeo reopened the dining room at the end of June.
While Mayor Valerie Plante mounts a campaign to try and lure Montrealers back downtown, she has a very difficult job ahead. Maybe she should have a chat with Romeo? When Denis Coderre was mayor he showed himself to be a man of the people. He’d march into a restaurant with the media behind him and give local commerce a boost.
Here is the mayor’s chance! Romeo is heeding her call. For the past few months he has only been open Wednesday to Saturday evenings. Now he will be rolling the dice and opening for lunch Wednesday and Thursdays from 11:30 am to 2 pm. It is a calculated gamble. Officer towers are empty, there are very few places to park, Ste. Catherine Street is mostly closed to vehicles (where there is not messy construction going on) so people are avoiding the downtown core like the plague.
This is why Mayor Plante needs Romeo! There is a large parking lot next to his establishment, which makes it easier for regulars like me to confidently dine in or pickup. Hopefully it will not be sold anytime soon. Sho-dan is such a quality establishment that people will drive from far to enjoy Romeo’s cuisine. The man is a leader. Mayor Plante should borrow a page from Coderre and personally drop by to wish Romeo luck. If she really wants to rebuild the downtown spirit, this would be a good place to start!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.