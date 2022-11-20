Soon after a global pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization nearly three years ago, masks started to become part of our everyday lives. Unquestionably, they helped prevent many people from getting COVID-19 and as we see lately they did an even better job at protecting people from colds, other respiratory viruses and the flu.
I got COVID in January of 2021. It was before vaccines and I had a brutal case that kept me home for four weeks. Unquestionably, it was worse than any flu I ever suffered and quite frankly left me with a form of PTSD.
Wearing a mask did make me feel safe going back out. Since then I have personally followed fairly rigid COVID protocols, from hand washing and social distancing to avoiding large gatherings.
Too many people think that COVID-19 is over. That is not the case. All restrictions have merely been removed. Without any hard and fast rules, everyone has to do what is in their own comfort zone. Those who have previously tested positive for the omicron variant do benefit from a certain amount of immunity. Doctors say three months, but most people I know who had omicron still walk around like they are bullet proof.
I went for my sixth vaccine a few days ago at Decarie Square. Because I am immuno-compromised (Crohn’s Disease), I began having the vaccine at shorter intervals. We know that getting vaxxed does provide protection and the latest ones from Moderna and Pfizer cover some of the omicron variants. If you have gone five months or so more since last getting the jab, then you are not protected.
Well, we are now experiencing what is being dubbed as a tri-demic – COVID, the flu and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Health professionals are rightfully alarmed as hospital emergency rooms filling up. RSV has been brutal on children.
Top health officials are now strongly recommending we wear masks in public spaces. Unless we have a new variant, I doubt they will make it the law. I am glad it remains mandatory in medical settings.
I wear my N95 mask virtually everywhere and I am saddened to say I have been the victim of a new form of bullying. You can call it “mask shaming.” I do not try to impose wearing a mask on anyone I see. However, there are many actual leaders in our community who have challenged and ridiculed me for wearing a mask.
“You don’t need to wear a mask outside,” one noted personality told me in August when I saw him at a park.
“It looks silly,” said another.
Others have looked at me and just laughed.
I am a 60 year old man and I can take it. But what about the young kids who feel safer wearing masks yet face the same taunts? It is much more difficult to deal with peer pressure at that age.
My standard answer is this: “How does me wearing a mask hurt you?”
There is usually silence at the other end of the conversation.
Do I like wearing a mask? No, not particularly. I loved the fact that I did not feel the need to wear one in outdoor settings for most of the past summer and fall.
Do I feel safer wearing one? Yes, notably at a place like a grocery store where the person coughing in front of me has his droplets fly through the air.
My message is clear. If you see someone wearing a mask, respect their decision to do so and please keep your opinions to yourself.
