The largest network of luxury travel agencies in the world, Virtuoso has chosen Montreal for its prestigious 2023Symposium. It is taking place here this week and today I had a chance to meet Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch, accompanied by Tourisme Montreal President and CEO Yves Lalumière
At a press conference held at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel, I could see quite immediately why Upchurch is considered a revered industry veteran and a visionary. He whistled off so many fascinating points while providing a very positive portrait of how luxury travel has more than bounced back from the COVID-19 shutdowns of just a few years ago.
Upchurch noted how 2019 was a high watermark for travel and tourism across the globe and 2020 was expected to be better, before COVID reared its ugly head. “Nothing motivates human behavior more than when something is taken away from you,” he said, describing the huge spike in travel in the last year.
Upchurch said 2023 is already well ahead of the 2019 pace in terms of luxury travel. One of the reasons why is excess savings: so many people had an increase in disposal income from what they did not spend during the shutdown periods.
Lalumière, who is a true gem, says Montreal is very fortunate to have attracted a symposium of this calibre. There are more than 385 luxury travel agency executives here from 35 countries.
See my video chat with Upchurch and Lalumière
Focused on thought leadership and networking at the highest level, Virtuoso’s symposium attracts owners and managers from its travel agency members as well as top-level executives from the network’s preferred travel partners to ideate on future opportunities in a collaborative environment as well as work through industry challenges.
Upchurch shared insights into what is currently propelling travel advisors to the fore following the pandemic: demand for luxury experiences to ensure time well-spent, and an increase in affluent travellers who can afford it and value professional advice. Key reasons for using a travel advisor were cited as travel advice (akin to using a financial advisor), access to experiences with limited availability, consumer advocacy, accountability, value, time savings and confidence in securing higher quality travel experiences.
“Travel advisor demand is at an all-time high,” noted Upchurch. “There’s no doubt they are appreciated for their travel expertise, but when we asked what they most value in their advisor, clients said things like their advisor is mindful, sincere, dependable, helpful, understanding, inspiring as well as considerate and big-hearted. As AI continues to make waves across every industry, these are attributes that are distinctly human and inspire trust and confidence, all things that are increasingly desirable in a digital world.”
Industry insights show that global outbound travel will likely return to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2024, with Canadian outbound travel recovery anticipated by the second quarter of 2023 (source: Oxford Economics). Overall, Virtuoso is already seeing future sales that almost double those from 2019 – 91 percent higher – far outpacing the travel industry’s previous high-water mark. This is driven in part by excess savings of more than (US) $1 trillion over savings accumulated during 2019 (source: FactSet), coupled with an anticipated 34 percent increase over the next five years to 62-million-plus millionaires in the world and more than a million of them in Canada alone (source: Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2022).
Analyzing bookings from its Canadian clients, Virtuoso is seeing a shift away from domestic travel, with international travel now up 152 percent over 2019. Top outbound destinations include the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Barbados, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, Mexico and Indonesia. Destinations on the rise include Japan, Thailand, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis. Booking windows have reduced from 186 days at the beginning of 2021 to 64 days, now mirroring U.S. travellers in that respect.
Reviewing travel within Canada, Virtuoso looked to its more than 34 preferred hotels across the country. While Virtuoso's global hotels continue to see sales 97 percent higher than in 2019, the group’s hotels in Montréal – Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Ritz-Carlton Montréal, Le Mount Stephen and Four Seasons Hotel Montréal – are seeing collective sales at 115 percent higher. Virtuoso’s Canadian hotels continue to provide travellers with exceptional value, with average daily rates at city properties approximately 50 percent lower than cities within Europe and the U.S., despite the number of bookings being up as much as 121 percent in Montréal and 117 percent in Toronto. Similarly, mountain destinations, such as Whistler, are seeing bookings climb to 32 percent over 2019, while average nightly hotel rates are up only six percent.
In terms of what luxury travellers are now seeking, Virtuoso identified the emphasis they place on true service as a key differentiator, as well as the premium placed on having the experience they want. A recent study commissioned by Virtuoso and conducted by YouGov found that 57 percent of global travellers surveyed stated that, “creating a travel experience that best fits my expectations is more important than price.” High-end travellers are also seeking out exclusive-use experiences, choosing both private aviation and villa accommodations in the same trip. And Virtuoso’s yacht bookings are 79 percent higher than they were in 2019. The quest for “next-level stimulation” is causing travellers to seek out activities that require more mental and physical exertion, while “isolation with intention” illustrates the importance of sustainably sound experiences.
Upchurch summed up by saying that the demand for personalized travel will only continue to grow throughout 2023 and beyond. Satisfaction in working with a travel advisor directly correlates to the overall satisfaction of the client’s experiences. And employee engagement and job satisfaction within the travel and tourism industry are proving to be a great differentiator that is distinguishable to the guest.
