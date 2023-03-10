Pierre Karl Péladeau made a pretty good impression today as the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes, notably under cross examination from veteran Gazette football reporter Herb Zurkowsky.
After so many years of instability, this is excellent news for local football fans. Péladeau might rub a lot of people the wrong way, but as a businessman he is a true winner Money will be no object for him to build a winner. It will be interesting to see who he appoints as team president. Could former Als Pierre Vercheval or Eric Lapointe be in the mix? What about one-time Canadiens and CF Montreal executive Kevin Gilmore?
Peladeau heads the Quebecor empire, which includes Le Journal de Montréal, Le Journal de Québec, Videotron, the TVA Network, QUB Radio, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Quebec Remparts and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada squad.
So what can we look forward to with Péladeau at the helm?
- For the 2024 season (too late for this year), training camp and at least one regular season game could be played in Quebec City;
- The Als practice outdoors near Olympic Stadium. I could see Péladeau build a state of the art training facility and to rival Joey Saputo’s CF Montreal, perhaps even an exclusive football stadium.
- Patrick Roy Night at Percival Molson Stadium. The legendary NHL goalie coaches the Remparts. Imagine a sold out crowd and most fans attired in #33 Alouettes jerseys.
- A Quebec born quarterback. Think back to Gerry Dattilio and Luc Tousignant. There have been few local signal callers who are homegrown. No doubt Péladeau would like to see that.
- French television rights belong to RDS. Once that contract ends, Péladeau will move games to TVA Sports.
- Péladeau will use his media properties to promote the Als. I am curious to see if he will have winners from TVA’s La Voix singing the national anthem and doing half-time shows.
- Could the team be renamed the Quebec Alouettes ? Vancouver’s team is called B.C. and Regina’s is Saskatchewan.
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who has hardly been a success during his term in office, dodged a bullet here. He found that elusive Alouettes owner where losing a few million dollars a year will not be an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.