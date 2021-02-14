Live comedy shows via Zoom do work and based on my two experiences thus far, I would suggest the folks at Just For Laughs seriously look into this format. Maybe by next summer halls will reopen for very small, social distanced gatherings. You can be sure the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre will be back and in great demand. But I cannot see Just For Laughs packing the Place des Arts, Theatre St. Denis or any of their other venues. Does anyone really have faith in this vaccination program?
This brings me to the Valentine's Comedy Show Special presented by the ComedyVille Comedy Club I took in on Saturday night, February 13.ComedeyVille is physically located at Peroni Resto-Bar (1155 Metcalfe) in downtown Montreal’s Sun Life building. For $20 per household, spectators had to pay only $20. Of the close to 60 households tuned in, the number of people at each place average between two and six. So a pretty good turnout for organizer and host Ali Mohammadi. He works closely with Sid Khullar, the bro of Sugar Sammy.
Here is how a Zoom comedy show works. You register online and get sent a link. The virtual door opens 15 minutes before show time. Mohammadi asked everyone to turn on their camera and unmute themselves (unless we would be subjected to some annoying background noise). You see this way you can hear the laughter, which is very important for the comics.
Mohammadi poked fun at the Zoom video that went viral last week, with the lawyer who had a cat filter covering his face. He did the same thing, but was able to remove it.
It was a lot of fun from the get go as Mohammadi put the spotlight on different couples and got some immediate laughs by asking them questions – in some cases somewhat uncomfortable ones. A few were asked to kiss on camera and they complied nicely. He asked how they met, who made the first move etc. By keeping our microphones on, you could hear the laughter. It was the perfect ambiance to welcome initial performer Chantal Desjardins. Chantal, of course, worked for various Montreal media outlets until she turned to stand up.
“In a normal year, if there were this many people in my bedroom, I’d call the police,” Desjardins began.”
Desjardins had a few good zingers, poking fun at herself and performing three takeoff songs with a ukulele and guitar. They were great!
Comic Santi Espinosa, a Montrealer who now lives in New York, cut his finger while doing the dishes an hour before his call time. He did his skit with a large bandage on. In New York, Espinosa explained that dating can be different. Before he was with his wife, he dated someone who said she would only go out on Mondays. It seemed she had a crowded list of suitors . “Why am I the Monday guy?” Espinosa said he asked. “Who gets Saturday?”
Headliner Carmen Lynch, who has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Comic Standing, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's Last Comic Standing twice and more, was fun to watch. Thinking fast, she came on with a bandage on her finger claiming she cut herself. Talking about her current boyfriend, she said he has a son. “Kids who have parents not together always hate the boyfriend or girlfriend,” she said. “The only time he liked me was when we played Fortnite and he got to kill me.”
Good show folks!
