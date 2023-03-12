The 41st edition of the Rendez-vous Québec Cinémathèque recently wrapped up in Montreal. While there was an interesting list of documentaries, I only found the time to see one.
Les Cèdres du Liban is indeed a very different kind of hockey movie. It focuses on a group of Quebecers, all of Lebanese origin, who play for the Lebanese National Hockey Team. Because of the violence and wars in that country, playing there is not an option. When the film starts we see the team competing in the Arab Cup in Kuwait in 2020. The arena has large photos of Arab sheiks on the walls.
Defying preconceptions about the integration of immigrants in Quebec, this film tells a story of hope, openness to the world and acceptance of others, from icy Quebec to warm Lebanon. We get a close-up look at a double quest: to mitigate the prejudices that exist in Quebec, and to introduce hockey to Lebanon, where these characters are greeted as strange beings.
On April 23, 2017, St. Laurent’s Raymond Bourque Arena was the site of game between Les Cèdres de Liban and Team Haiti. While there is no footage of that game, Lebanon’s head coach Ralph Melki – by day a bus driver for the South Shore transit authority – goes back to the arena to share his memories ashe walks through the facility.
Producer Frederic Nassif does a remarkable job, with highlights from the tournament in Kuwait, showing the players in their everyday lives here in Quebec and bringing one team member back to the streets of Beirut. Oh yes, he was also the team’s starting goaltender in the Arab Cup.
The team was the brainchild of Melki and a group of friends. They recruited players from across Canada and the United States. "We started something here in Canada, because there's a lot of Lebanese in Quebec,” Melki told the CBC. ‘There's a lot of Lebanese that play the game, and this is how it all started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.