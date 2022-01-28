Tributes are pouring in for Phil Bloom, known for decades in Montreal as the premier party architect and event planner. He has passed away at the age of 85.
Whether it be at his own popular venue, Le Living Room on Pare, or remotely anywhere his special gift was needed, Phil never ceased to amaze clients. He was a hands-on operator who made sure absolutely everything was just perfect, from the décor to of course the food. I remember seeing him pace “happily” in the room as a party or event was about to begin.
Whenever I was invited to his venue, I knew that the food would be to die for – sumptuous buffets via spectacular presentations. Phil treated every client like a member of his own family. His personality was contagious. He’d call me often to share anecdotes from different events and I’d oblige with a different anecdote. Charitable organizations certainly knew they could count on him as well. For instance, the ‘Denim & Diamonds’ event for the Hope and Cope Young Adult division of the Jewish General Hospital. This event was established in May 2001 with the goal of helping the growing number of young adults, aged 18 to 35, deal with cancer. It became a huge event complete, with famous actors and artists making appearances, all with Phil’s stamp on it.
I still have notes in my files from 2007 when Phil approached me to write about an eight-week course he was offering on party planning. Who better to share trade secrets than him? When my mother in law and father in law organized a 50th birthday party for me nine years ago, they turned to Phil and he knocked it out of the park!
“He was certainly a pioneer in the party planning industry,” said Cindy Raider. “We go way back with both my late father and then myself working on events together since Marcel Le Mat and at various venues including Phil's Tiffany's, the first Living Room on St-Laurent and the present one. I'll always remember his witty, sarcastic sense of humour bringing lots of laughs to every situation. Glad to hear he was able to spend the last few years close to family.”
Glen Rotchin put it best. “What can you say about a man who could turn a synagogue into a hay-loft barn for a bar-mitzvah? He would have brought hogs in if the rabbi would have let him. That was my brother's. He turned my bar-mitzvah into a magic show, the guests arrived on the 'Magic Bus' and the magician Henry Gordon performed.”
Rotchin notes that Phil was the inventor of bubble-gum art and appeared on the Mike Douglas television show in the United States. “ If you could imagine it, Phil could bring it to life,” said Rotchin. “But he was also down to earth. I remember one time we were playing basketball with the neighbourhood kids on the driveway and he stopped his car to shoot hoops with us. So many of us were lucky enough to have enjoyed his infectious smile, his warmth, his kindness, his energy, his talent, his joie de vivre.”
Shirley Retter recalls how Phil became a big part of her family’s lives, first at her Sweet 16, making it one of the most fun soda fountains and ‘sweets’ themed parties ever! “Phil arranged our engagement party and was part of our wedding,” she says of herself and husband Barry. “We had a close and laugh filled relationship. I remember Phil standing by my side as they were about to open the doors to the sanctuary of the Shaar Hashomayim almost 45 years ago! He lowered my wedding veil and said, ‘This is forever kid!’ I’ve always remembered him with such admiration and loved his flair for fun ideas.”
Bartender Joe Amar said for him, “Phil e was the ultimate party architect in Montreal for decades. I loved his sense of humour and personality. We enjoyed many great moments together.”
Man about town Bryan “Waffles” Wolofsky shared how “Phil was unique with a capital ‘U’! There was no one like him, and there never will be again. Every little party was an event not to be missed! “
Jason Katz called Phil “the ultimate trail blazer, creator, risk taker and biggest super mensch. He gave me my first break in the events industry and always left an impression of being able to make the impossible possible.”
Lorne Levitt, the CEO of Total Events, said Phil hill forever hold a place in his heart as a leader, mentor and friend. “The event industry owes so much to Phil and we who still live it each day will strive to keep his creative legacy alive,” he said.
Lorin Levine from the Bagg Street Klezmer Band said Phil was his favourite caterer/party planner. “All our gigs ran smoothly under his control, no matter how wacky they became, and making changes on the fly,” he said. “Visiting clients with Phil in the planning stages of big events were always fun and creative.”
Dr. Laurie Betito commented that Phil was not just an icon in Montreal, but also a legend. “I have many special memories with Phil, as he helped me organize fundraisers and was a great supporter,” she said. “He was a friend with whom I shared many laughs with. He will never be forgotten.”
Phil moved to Toronto in recent years to be closer to family due to health issues. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Phil Bloom Memorial Fund for Hope and Cope 514-340-8251 or to Parkinson Canada 416-227-9700. Our condolences to his family.
