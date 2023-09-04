On August 24, 2010 Leah Knecht was diagnosed with Leukemia. She was five years old.
“When Leah was diagnosed with cancer, we found out just how much love and support we had; they say it takes a village, and we dubbed ours Leah’s Army,” says dad Yosi Knecht. “While the support we received was incredible and will never be forgotten, what surprised us was the extent to which people were affected by what happened to Leah and our family. The ripples were felt through our community; people’s perspective on life changed as our trauma reminded them what was truly important. Love is not all you need, and it does not conquer all . Sometimes you need medicine, but love helped sustain us during our battle, and in the years since then.”
In October 2011 the Knecht family decided to join the war on blood cancers by joining the Light the Night Walk to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. “ Our village, now rebranded as Leah’s Helpers helped us break the record for a first year Friends and Family team, by raising over $37,000,” notes Yosi. “ We have participated in the event every year since then and with the generosity of our community we have raised over $600,000! I have been a member of the volunteer leadership committee for the last 12 years and served as chairman of the walk for two years.”
On October 8, 2022 the family celebrated Leah’s 10 years of remission with a charity event called The Night of Hopes and Dreams. Over 250 members of the “army” joined them at The Rialto Theatre for an evening of live music and dancing in celebration of a momentous milestone.
“The event was a resounding success so we’re doing it again,” says Yosi.
On Saturday, September 9, the Night of Hopes and Dreams 2023 takes place. The same 250 guests are expected again and profits will once again go to the annual Light the Night fundraising campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.
You can get all of the details here : https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/night-of-hopes-and-dreams-2023-tickets-678193814957
Yosi is also the headline musical performer
Leah, now 18, is a student at Marianopolis College and in perfect health.
