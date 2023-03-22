The first episode of the 2023 season of Canada’s Got Talent kicked off with some impressive performances from Quebecers.
Let’s start off with Laval’s Geneviève Côte, whom I profiled for The Suburban last week. She described herself as a noisemaker and brought the house down with her truly unique sound effects, getting the coveted “golden buzzer.” Each judge can only press the golden buzzer once each, sending an act straight to the semi-finals. “You made me so proud,” said judge Howie Mandel, who was born and raised in Toronto. “This is the reason why I wanted to be on this show. I can’t wait for the world to see you,”
Singer Paola Troila, also from Laval, advanced with an outstanding Italian opera performance. Of Nessun Dorma. It brought all four judges to their feet. By day she imports food from Italy.
GBA, a group of acrobats from Montreal by way of Africa, wowed the judges with their flips, jumps, and incredible feats of strength
