Thank you to Arlene Slavin, the head of media relations for Rubin Fogel Productions, for continuously persuading me to come see the presentation of Lasting Impressions at Studio-Cabaret / Espace St-Denis. While it debuted in the winter, it was only a few days ago that I saw this for the first time and let me say it exceeded my expectations ten-fold.
This is a truly extraordinary opportunity, the likes of which I would bet most Montrealers have never experienced before. It enables the viewer to rediscover the emotional power of art through a breathtaking new immersive program. Conceived and created by Princeton Entertainment Group, audiences get to witness the spellbinding transformation of the Impressionist masterworks, brought to moving life by Canada’s Northern Gateway Films using cutting-edge 3D Motion Sculpting technology.
The effect is breathtaking, as these classic paintings come alive in stunning stereoscopy, inviting audiences to move into and through the canvas, thus fully inhabiting the worlds crafted by the impressionist masters. Yes, not only do you get to appreciate the art, after a bilingual introduction of the greatest painters to grace this earth, the Holographic 3D portion practically hypnotizes spectators who literally feel like they are sitting with Renoir’s luncheon guests, dancing with Degas’ ballerinas, soaring into Van Gogh’s Starry Night and float over Monet’s water lilies
During this truly unique journey, you get to move among theses famous characters.
The word Impressionism was first used when painters, including Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, pursued painting “en plein air,” placing their easels along the banks of the Seine and on the streets of Paris. These artists became known as The Impressionists because their work – rather than being realistic, left observers to add their own interpretation. With swipes of color and swirls of light, they were creating something beyond reality, something perhaps even more beautiful than reality.
More than just a feast for the eyes, Lasting Impressions is a delight for the ears as well with the masterworks of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri perfectly timed to the art as it comes to life. Yes, I loved listening to the music combined with the gorgeous scenery.
Lasting Impressions has already been extended once. It is officially scheduled to conclude April 24, but don’t be surprised to see it go until the early summer.
Between the many Snowbirds who were away when it debuted and the true popularity of St. Denis Street as a destination in spring and summer, I have no doubt that master promoter Rubin Fogel and his partner Paul-Dupont Hébert can keep attracting capacity crowds. In fact, I bet many people are going back to see it multiple times. More recently, some daytime showings have been added for elementary and high schools. This represents the ultimate field trip. Not only is it truly educational, as my school board colleague who consults on the arts reminds me, but the kids who have gone thus far belt out so many “oohs” and “aahs” over the 3D special effects this adds up to an unforgettable experience.
Studio-Cabaret / Espace St-Denis is a relatively new cabaret-style performance hall that is part of the Espace St-Denis entertainment complex. This Montreal-based studio has state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate any type of event and can accommodate up to 700 people.
Here is how it all works. Arrive with sufficient enough time to find parking. At the beginning of your journey, you will experience Paris in the late 19th century through the eyes and works of the greatest impressionist painters, all accompanied by that stunning soundtrack. After a short intermission, the audience is invited to put on those 3D glasses and witness the magic of living within the brushstrokes of these masterpieces, travelling into the paintings by means of exclusive patented 3D technology.
Tickets range from $45 to $125, with showtimes ( depending upon the day) of 11:30 am, 2 pm, 4:30 pm and 7 pm. You can order food and drinks à la carte from your table or take the Moët & Chandon package ($250 for 2 people). That provides you with two reserved seats, two souvenir Champagne flutes (engraved Lasting Impressions), two glasses of Moët & Chandon Champagne, an Impressionist painting cloth tote bag, artist's sketchbook, poster of an Impressionist painting and a lithograph of an Impressionist masterpiece. You can also get a passport for repeated visits.
Log on to https://espacestdenis.com/en/event/cafedesimpressionnistes.
Le Molière par Mousso
Since I attended a special daytime presentation, there was no food available. The show ended at lunchtime so a colleague and walked right next door to a fabulous new Parisian restaurant situated in the very same complex in the Latin Quarter of the city, Le Molière par Mousso on St-Denis Street, at the corner of de Maisonneuve boulevard. Elegant and affordable, this gourmet French brasserie provides direct access to the Espace St-Denis complex.
Hostess Johanne Bouchard gave me a tour of the facility, which includes a room for private function. Our server Clement, who just arrived in Montreal a few months ago via Belgium, went over the menu: soup, entrées, fish, beef, chicken, duck, tartares, sides, desserts, a full bar and of course champagne.
Johanne told us that guests going to or coming from Lasting Impressions, besides other programs next door at Theatre St. Denis, have given this new restaurant a huge boost in the early going. With the high spring and summer traffic this street already generates, there is no question more people will become familiar with this locale.
Owner Jean Pilote, the man behind the rebirth of the Capitole de Québec, has partnered with Nicolas Rousseau (Le Continental du Vieux-Québec) and A5 Hospitality (Jatoba, Le Cathcart, Flyjin), to launch this concept.
Culinary Director Antonin Mousseau-Rivard is the winner of numerous awards, including Most Innovative Chef from Canada’s 100 Best in 2019, leads the kitchen staff.
