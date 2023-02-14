LaSalle's Francis Choinière, choral conductor and artistic director of Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes, Orchestre FILMharmonique & Ensemble Classico Moderne, is the winner of the $125,000 Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer 2023-2024 for Collaborative Emerging Artist.
Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer is the biggest prize of its kind in Canada and one of the largest in the world for a collaborative emerging artist in classical music.
Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer honours Jean-Pierre Goyer and his contributions to music, arts and culture in Montréal, Québec and Canada. Mr. Goyer was Chairman of the Conseil des arts de Montréal and Chairman of the Orchestre Métropolitain where he hired Yannick Nézet-Séguin as emerging conductor at the age of 25 years old.
Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer is the initiative of Mécénat Musica and Ensemble Caprice whose donors provide the prize with $5,000 from each $25,000 donation.
Under Choinière’s leadership, $50,000 of the Mécénat Musica Prix Goyer is being used to create, for the artist’s cultural organization Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes, a $1,000,000 Mécénat Musica in-perpetuity fund.
Since the start of the pandemic March 2020, Choinière has actively engaged in the cultural music scene to bring back audiences to concert halls, generating over $2,500,000 in ticket sales across his ensembles. During this same period, Francis conducted 43 performances in 10 different concert halls across seven cities in Québec and Ontario including Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Maison Symphonique, Grand Théâtre de Québec, and Roy Thompson Hall.
Choinière is a versatile musician, active as a choral and orchestral conductor, concert producer, pianist, and composer. One of CBC’s “30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30” in 2020, Francis is the Artistic Director and Conductor of the OPCM (Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes), performing large choral and symphonic masterworks. Francis is also Principal Conductor and Co-Artistic Director of l'Orchestre FILMharmonique and Ensemble Classico Moderne, conducting in a number of pan Canadian tours.
Choinière was assistant conductor at the Canadian Opera Company (COC) for Bizet's Carmen with conductor Jacques Lacombe in 2022. Francis was assistant and cover conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra under Alexander Shelley for season 2020-2021. He is also president and co-founder of GFN Productions, passionately developing new classical music audiences by presenting symphony orchestras with film, including Fantasia, Titanic, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings.
I met him in January at his former school, FACE downtown, where he was student from Kindergarten to Grade 11.
See this video of him conducting.
