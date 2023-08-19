LaSalle College will be bringing special thrills to the M.A.D. Festival this coming week, with a free fashion experience entitled Walk-In.
On Friday, August 25 (8 pm), models, dancers, and artists from the show will meet up at The Place des Festivals in the heart of downtown Montreal. There they will take to the runway, dazzling their audience with looks created from about 250 designs by fashion design graduates of LaSalle College, the largest fashion school in Canada. This non-traditional and one-of-a-kind fashion show will be the setting for graduates to present their creations in a party-like and electrifying atmosphere, immersing the audience completely in the eccentric and singular world of Quebec fashion.
Leading up to the fashion show, LaSalle College will set up a kiosk in the Place des Festivals and showcase the original creations of their grads. Anyone so inclined can don an original garment and strike a pose on the Walk-In runway. On top of that, all students have immortalized their favorite creation in the form of an avatar. The experience will continue on Instagram, where each avatar will be featured as a filter on the LaSalle College account.
NDG resident Kadisha Hernandez Canett is a present-day student at LaSalle College who will be participating. A native of Mexico, this young fashion designer has a Bachelorʼs Degree and a DEC in Fashion Design, having completed a fashion design Intensive course at Istituto Marangoni in Milan, Italy. “I have mostly been working as an independent designer making custom made clothing and my goal is to create my own clothing brand,” she says. “I'm very passionate about the design process and I always draw inspiration from my culture and its eclectic uniqueness.”
LaSalle College is a member of the LCI Education network, which has 23 higher education campuses on five continents, providing it with an incomparable global presence and allowing it to offer its students unparalleled mobility opportunities, with campuses in Barcelona, Bogotá, Jakarta, Vancouver and Melbourne.
Do check out their virtual showroom. It is quite something.
Log on to https://madfestival.ca/ for more information.
