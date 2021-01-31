It is not often I concur with the political viewpoints of the Parti Québecois, but maybe it is time for Canada to break free from the British Monarchy. With our country completely bankrupt due to the pandemic and the recent resignation of Julie Payette as Governor General, the timing would be right.
Payette might be a hero to so many of us for her career as an astronaut, but she will now go down in history as a bully whom Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not have chosen for this prestigious job. I am afraid to see who he will pick next? Could it be the two Kielburger brothers, Marc and Craig? Maybe he will select his bother Alexandre or his mom Margaret? Former Finance Minister Bill Morneau might be an option for him? Jean Charest? Seriously, he would actually make a great Governor General.
Payette should be ashamed of herself! During a pandemic and with so many people suffering from mental health issues, she created a toxic environment around the workplace Here she was in one of the easiest and overpaid jobs in Canada and instead of being grateful, she decided to demean and humiliate members of her staff.
What really angers me is that after spending less than four years on the job, she qualifies for a lifetime pension of at least $149,484 per year. This lifetime annuity is set out in legislation called the Governor General’s Act and it applies to anyone who has held the office, regardless of how they leave it. So why can’t all of the parties in Parliament, including Trudeau’s minority Liberals, vote to do away with it?
The Governor General has several duties related to Parliament. He or she appoints the Prime Minister as Head of Government and opens a new session of Parliament with the Speech from the Throne in the Senate Chamber. This is a ceremonial speech, written by the Privy Council Office, in which the Governor General describes the goals of the new Government. He or she also dissolves Parliament, and gives Royal Assent to bills passed in Parliament.
The role of the Governor General is to represent the Queen in Canada. He or she also serves as Commander-in-Chief of Canada (of the Canadian Forces); hosts foreign dignitaries and visits other countries at the request of the Prime Minister; and celebrates excellence by giving awards to outstanding Canadians.
And get this! All former governors general are entitled to a lifetime expense program that gives them access to up to $206,000 per year from the budget of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. Disgraceful! If Payette really wanted to do the right thing she’d seek counselling for her behavior and point that money to an anti-bullying program under her name? Perhaps that would be one way for her to partially redeem herself.
The federal government also provides multi-million dollar grants to former governors general to start their own charitable foundation after leaving office. So more money for the disgraced Payette.
