CFQR 600 AM Radio has been on the air for years now playing popular oldies music. But now they have a live morning show hosted by broadcast veteran Jim Connell. While readers can stay tuned to a more detailed story on Connell, here is a brief  video chat I had with him after his third day on the job.

Broadcast industry veteran is the first host of live programming on on CFQR 600 Radio in Montreal, handling the morning show. I caught up with him to chat.

