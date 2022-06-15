CFQR 600 AM Radio has been on the air for years now playing popular oldies music. But now they have a live morning show hosted by broadcast veteran Jim Connell. While readers can stay tuned to a more detailed story on Connell, here is a brief video chat I had with him after his third day on the job.
Jim Connell is back in Montreal radio as morning show host on CFQR 600
