As Suburban readers know, I am a huge fan of professional wrestling icon Jacques Rougeau. I was formally introduced to him about five years ago via our mutual friend, lawyer Morden “Cookie” Lazarus. From that point on Jacques began visiting schools at the board I work for to conduct anti-bullying seminars. We communicate and see each other often.
The Rougeau family have been synonymous with pro wrestling in this province for decades. Jacques was also known by his alter-ego, the Mountie, and to this day remains a feature guest at Comiccon events across the continent. Strangely, he has not been part of the Montreal Comiccon.
Today I learned that Jacques is headed to the Sudbury suburb of Capreol, Ontario, where he will become the first inductee into the Project X Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“If we are going to launch a Hall of Fame then it needs to start with a Rougeau,” organizer David Knapman, a Sudbury realtor, told me.
Jacques will be at Capreol Arena on Aug. 4 and 5 for his induction, to sign autographs, tell stories and be in the crowd for a pro wrestling gala.
“How can you not have a Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame without the Rougeaus? asks Knapman. “The Rougeaus are generational wrestlers who have been making history in Canada for many, many years.”
The induction will be taking place under the umbrella of Project X Wrestling. Joining Jacques as an honoree will be Sudbury’s Magnum McLaren.
Jacques began his wrestling career at the age of 17. He retired from the ring in 1997 after a legendary match at the Bell Centre where he was the first Canadian wrestler to defeat the immortal Hulk Hogan. He wrestled throughout the early1980s for various promotions in the United States and Canada, which even included a feud with Abdullah the Butcher at the Sudbury Arena 38 years ago while wrestling for Lutte Internationale. In 1986, Jacques and his brother Raymond were signed to the then World Wrestling Federation where they would have matches with the Hart Foundation, Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake and Jimmy Jack and Dory Funk Jr.
Following his brother Ray's retirement in 1990, Jacques returned to the ring as The Mountie. With Jimmy Hart as his manager, The Mountie's greatest accomplishment was winning the Intercontinental Title from Brett Hart. Jacques would later form a tag team with Carl Ouellette called the Quebecers and hold the World Tag Team Titles three times.
Upon his now final retirement, Jacques opened up a wrestling school in Montreal. In 2022, he started the Wrestling Academy as a way to advance the wrestling careers of the next generation. He also supports a number of charitable causes such as SOS Suicide Jeunesse and Big Brothers and Big Sisters Network. His anti-bullying talks at schools for the past 20 years have been very well- received. Take it from me; I have seen the impact on students.
Last winter I publicly urged the Quebec Liberal Party to approach Jacques as a star candidate in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne when leader Dominique Anglade quit. Instead they chose a defeated candidate from another riding and they lost the Liberal stronghold to Québec Solidaire.
Congratulations Jacques!
