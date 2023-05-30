The 33rd edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival began on May 29 and continues until June 18.
With over 500 performances by 90 companies, this year’s festival is jam-packed with art from around the world, including 12 podcast episodes, and the return of our iconic outdoor site, the Fringe Park with performances by over 40 acts. There's something for everyone at the FringeMTL with theatre, dance, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, music and even a Mini-Fringe!
“Folks are ready to Fringe again,” enthuses Amy Blackmore, Executive and Artistic Director. “The world needs the Fringe community more than ever right now. With the festival’s values of diversity, accessibility and artistic freedom, Fringing makes the world a better place.”
You can purchase a festival pass in order to see as many of the 90 companies in 21 venues as you want! Grab a St-Ambroise beer or McAdam Urban Cider and catch a band at the Fringe Park. Listen to The Fringebuzz Lab podcast while you walk to your next venue. Consider volunteering! However , if you want to Fringe this year, remember that the artists keep 100 percent of their box office, and organizers keep ticket prices low, so you can see as many shows as your heart desires!
This Fringe Festival is guided by five unique principles centered around diversity, community and artistic freedom: No curation! Artists are chosen by lottery or first applied, first accepted or another equitable method; No censorship! Artists have the freedom to present anything they want.; Accessibility to artists and audiences! The Fringe provides an easily accessible opportunity for all audiences and all artists to participate by keeping prices low and reducing barriers; Artists keep their money! 100 percent of the ticket price is paid to the artists you see onstage; andThe Fringe is committed to promoting and modelling inclusivity, diversity and multiculturalism, and endeavours to incorporate this into all aspects of our organization.
“Every June, the festival acts as a catalyst and a gateway to the industry for hundreds of artists in theatre, dance, music and visual arts,” notes spokespersom Lila Ciesielski
Here are a few shows to look out for:
The Awkward Ballerina Bilingually
Pincourt’s Kristin Govers is back with the French version of her show The Awkward Ballerina" (La ballerine maladroite). This is a true story about growing up with cerebral palsy, wanting to be a ballet dancer and having to reimagine that dream. It explores Govers’ challenges and triumphs as a child and young adolescent. Audiences will travel through the life of this talented new voice, through her hardships, trials and tribulations, as she waxes poetically about things she has had to overcome. Some personal, some at the hands and sharp-tongues of others. From being singled out, physically and mentally abused by her peers — to her own coming to terms with life as a disabled person, “The Awkward Ballerina” is an emotional tour-de-force. One that will have audience members roaring with laughter one minute, and in shock and despair the next.
The goal of “The Awkward Ballerina,” is to raise awareness for people with disabilities such as Cerebral Palsy, and to the bullying that still occurs in all facets of modern society. Humanity has a come a long way, but there still is a lot more growing we, as a collective species, need to strive for. Through spoken word, Govers strives to tackle these issues head-on and raise awareness for those who don’t have a voice.
Govers told The Suburban that she has Spastic CP, characterized by jerky movements, muscle tightness and joint stiffness. This type of CP often makes simple tasks more challenging, such as walking or picking up small objects.
“I walk with a limp and I have coordination issues,” she said. “I was bullied from a young age. When I was six, a girl who lived next door shoved me in a garbage can. Because of my CP I could not get out. My mother had to come get me.”
As Govers grew older, the bullying turned verbal. Because of her mobile limitations she could not participate in sports activities and orther kids made fun of her. Dreams of doing things like becoming a ballerina were simply not realizable.”
Even as an adult, Govers says she was discriminated against when applying for jobs while dating became a challenge as well.
Govers said she is grateful for the support of her husband Marc-André Lalonde and her five year old son Patrick
“I had a great run this past year with the English version, and I was fortunate enough to have the show produced by Beth Marshall Presents and The Inclusivity Project out in Orlando,” Govers says. “Since then, we've translated the show, and my company, Two Left Feet Productions MTL, has its own website. I have a blog; podcasts are coming soon, my second show, and I will even offer a creative writing workshop. My ultimate goal is to provide an inclusive space while at the same time helping to spread disability awareness. I am bilingual. I did most of my schooling in French immersion until I went to Concordia. My husband is also a francophone. Translating the show was always a vision I had. I wanted to be able to offer the show in both languages. My hope has always been to offer the show in schools.
It will be shown at Studio Multimédia June 9, 10, 12, 14 , 16 and 17.
An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany
In an American Girl in Hitler’s Germany, Ingrid Garner’s internationally acclaimed adaptation of her grandmother’s award-winning WWII memoir makes its Quebec debut at the Fringe and traces 9-year-old Eleanor’s path from the U.S. to Germany, where her family moves in pursuit of work during the Depression. But when war breaks out as they are crossing the Atlantic, return home becomes impossible. While desperate for allied victory, Eleanor’s family must endure allied bombings, hunger, gestapo threats, and finally, the horrors of Russian occupation.
This true story, with its themes of social and political turmoil, is all too familiar to today’s diasporas of Syrian, Ukrainian and other international refugees. Garner provides an intimate view of women and children in wartime. What unfolds is a child’s odyssey of survival as she struggles to maintain stability, hope, and identity in a world of terror and contrasts.
This one hour multimedia play will be presented in Venue 9 (Studio Multimédia) at 4750 Henri Julien Ave, H2T 2C8 with performances June 10, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18.
“I believe strongly in the power of her fascinating story to convey an underreported, yet deeply universal experience of war, a child's,” Garner says. “Almost 80 years later, it is a perspective that is reflected in diasporas of refugees escaping conflict worldwide today.”
A Story of Moses
The United States is Exit 20:20 is a solo play that New Yorker David Thill wrote and will be performing. This will be its world premiere. It tells the story of 16-year-old Moses. When the school board at his high school bans the graphic novel Maus, Moses gets the call to bring the holy rebuke. This means taking on the school board president—Moses's adoptive brother. June 9, 10, 11, 14, 17 and 18 at VENUE #6 — Mission Santa Cruz (60 Rachel St W).
Everything is Super Wow
The play formerly known as mr.coffeehead has been revamped and is coming to town as Everything is Super Wow, a foot-fuelled, slapstick tragedy about bikepacking, dreaming big and giving up in your 30s.
Join Ira cooper as Stańczyk on this wild adventure filled with music, puppets, laughs, and ups and downs. Everything is Super Wow is about 75 percent mr.coffeehead, and 25 percent new scripts, music, and characters.
It plays June 2 to 4, 8 to 11 and 16 to 18 at Espace Freestanding Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.