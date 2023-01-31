It has been four months since the 2022 provincial election returned Premier Francois Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec romped to a convincing victory with 90 seats.
Preceding the vote, the province’s anglophone community was unhappy with the opposition Quebec Liberal Party. Their actions related to the reviled Bill 96 language law, particularly when they brought forward unnecessary conditions for English CEGEP students and opened up a giant pandora’s box. The CAQ had planned to exempt anglophones from taking three core CEGEP courses in French, but Hélène David, the Official Opposition Critic for Higher Education, suggested the law go further. It was music to the CAQ's ears,
Party leader Dominique Anglade was clearly out of the loop and did not stop this action from happening. This infuriated the English community, with so many saying they would never vote for the Quebec Liberals again. For the Canadian Party of Quebec, headed by Colin Standish, this represented a golden opportunity. When he announced his slate of candidates, he was convinced he would send some MNAs to Quebec City. Along the way, Balarama Holness created the Bloc Montréal, espousing a similar mandate and all of sudden a vote splitting situation arose.
While the debates in anglo-dominated ridings were interesting to watch because of the protest parties, in the end the Canadian Party of Quebec got only 12,981 votes – 0.32 percent- and finished seventh overall while the Bloc Montréal recorded 7,774 votes or 0.19 percent.
Since the election, both parties and their leaders have gone radio silence. Some of their candidates though, like Joel DeBellefeuille of the Bloc and Marc Perez from the Canadian Party of Quebec, have been very visible in the community on a variety of issues and perhaps we have not seen the last of them politically. But what about Standish and Holness ? Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime did not elect any MNAs. Yes, he got so many votes he can pay himself a six figure salary for four years , nonetheless he is out there every day making statements to the media and building his party. Rumours have it, though, he will run federally for Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives in an election expected by next fall.
Holness told me his party is alive and well. “Bloc Montréal will be running a candidate in the by-election for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne and will be active in the next provincial election,” he promises.
And he made it clear, there are no plans to even discuss any kind of merger with the
Now to the Canadian Party of Quebec, Despite its absence from the public eye, it is apparently very much alive. I learned that on January 31 they held a virtual meeting to ratify the party’s constitution, which represents its values, goals and rules of governance that the Executive, candidates and members must abide by. “The Party believes that Canadians are Canadians are Canadians, wherever they live, for however long they have lived there,” it states. “ Every Canadian citizen in Quebec should feel at home, have the same rights, and be able to maximize their human potential, without impediments and barriers. Over 100 languages contribute to Quebec’s unique culture, and bilingualism is a pillar of our heritage and future. Bilingualism of the French and English languages should be promoted and rewarded as a distinguishing strength of our province, which is home to the majority of bilingual Canadians. Our human capital is complemented by vast land and natural resources.”
Some members, it appears, are concerned about the direction of the party and the fact it has been invisible for the past few months. A case in point: a tiny percentage of 1,300 members were reportedly registered for the January 31 meeting, chaired by former Equality Party leader Keith Henderson. There is also impatience on naming a candidate to run in the spring by-election.
Is there any future for these two parties? Anglos held their nose and voted Liberal last fall. Will that be any different in 2025? In the interim, they certainly can play an important role by at least speaking out on the issues they championed in the last campaign!
