Marc Garneau is one good Member of Parliament. The former astronaut was first elected as a Liberal in 2015 in Westmount and when the party came to power he was first Minister of Transport and latterly Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Let’s not try to understand anything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does. He decided to go on vacation on National Truth and Reconciliation Day after all.
On Tuesday Trudeau dropped Garneau from cabinet and as rumours go, it seems he wants to offer him the job of Canadian Ambassador to Paris. We have been down this road before. Stéphane Dion was also Minister of Foreign Affairs, from 2015 to 2017. Trudeau yanked him from that role and made him the Canadian Ambassador to Germany and special envoy to the European Union.
An unnecessary expensive by-election was then called to replace Dion – with an excellent MP I might add in Emmanuella Lambropoulos taking his place- and we seem to be headed in the same direction with Garneau, who now represents Westmount and NDG.
These by-elections cost at least $500,000. Trudeau has already put the country into a multi-billon dollar deficit. He called a general election nobody wanted and wound up with precisely the same minority government. So clearly sticking to a budget for the federal Liberals is not on the agenda.
Despite his cabinet duties, Garneau remained an active and available MP. He still visited the schools in the riding regularly. I know this because when I invited him he rarely refused.
That is in direct contrast to another local cabinet minister who is the epitome of the invisible man in his riding, yet constituents are completely unaware of this and march blindly to the polls to re-elect him. Trudeau, meanwhile, represents two English schools in his Papineau riding and he has not been seen at either of them since he was first elected Prime Minister.
If Garneau does leave Parliament, there is no question that this Liberal stronghold will be highly coveted. Trudeau will look for a star candidate whom he can add to his already bloated cabinet. Could former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney be on his list or local financial wizard Michael Sabia?
The classy Garneau had this to say upon his exit from cabinet: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my country in the roles of Minister of Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs. I wish to thank my caucus and cabinet colleagues, as well as the many public servants and staff who have made my work possible over these past six years.”
We do not know if Garneau asked to leave or was snubbed by the Prime Minister. He is 72 years young and his position requires a lot of travel, not ideal during a pandemic.
Nine years ago Garneau ran against Trudeau for the party leadership. He ended up withdrawing and threw his support behind Trudeau.
