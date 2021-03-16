Like virtually every other festival impacted by the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, Montréal en Lumière has managed to continue onwards this year by making some adjustments to correspond with safety measures in place.
Since its beginning in 2000 over 600 special guests from the culinary world from over 20 countries have come to celebrate the best of what Quebec gastronomy has to offer: its chefs, producers, artisans, and culinary culture. During the Festival, the Quartier des Spectacles and its Place des Festivals—the headquarters of downtown celebrations— generally become the essential winter destination, offering a wide range of free activities for all.
Fast forward to 2021 and presented in collaboration with Casino de Montréal, this year’s edition offers an unprecedented, panoramic view of the different gastronomic branches of the incredibly creative culinary ecosystem here in Quebec.
Marina Orsini’s J’adore mon resto campaign
I was pleased to reach out to my favorite Quebec actress and media personality Marina Orsini. She is serving as the spokesperson for the campaign J’adore mon resto, affiliated with Montreal en Lumière!
“I am very proud to be part this important cause and campaign,” Marina told me. “There are 20, 000 restaurants in Quebec and over 230,000 jobs. That represents billions of dollars in salaries and local production.
Marina said that by hosting five chefs on her popular Radio Canada television program called Dans Ma Cuisine, has really made her understand what the pandemic has done. “Letting go of their team and being able to pay the rent which is crazy,” she said. “They were obliged to change the seating arrangements by investing a lot of money, then being locked down. These people have been in survivor mode for the past year. Many have closed and gone bankrupt. Even if some of them can open now, it’s almost impossible because they’ve been on standby for so long and they have to rebuild their staff!”
Marina hopes that the J’adore Mon resto campaign wants to inspire people to help them by opting for take-out or delivery. “At the least, put them on your social media!” she implores. “Expose your favourite places to eat everywhere in Quebec, not just in Montreal. Why not across the country as well?”
Chez Alexandre leads the way
You can find all of the participating restaurants and hotels that are partnering with the festival this year on the festival website. The dining options, of course, are all in place via take-out and delivery with some very tasty options.
I could not have been happier than to drop by Chez Alexandre et fils, downtown. It continues to open at 11:30 am each day, meaning you can order from lunchtime to past dinner hour.
Chez Alexandre is a place full of history which offers the best of the French gastronomic tradition combined with a solid wine and champagne list.
In 1977 Alain Creton and his brother Yvon opened the first French brewery in Montreal. A year later they broke ground by becoming the first restaurant to hire women in Montreal in their bar. Alain Creton made headlines again in 1980 by championing the closure of Peel Street to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix Festival. It did not take long for him to become the president of the Peel Street Merchants. A decade later he added the presidency of the first Société de Développement Economique du Centre Ville de Montréal, under the mandate of then Mayor Jean Doré. Alain even has the distinction of being awarded the Honorary Order of Agricultural Merit by the French government for the consistency of his French cuisine.
In non-pandemic times, regulars love to end their evening or continue an afternoon of reflection in the Cigar Lounge.
Alain Creton’s brother retired years ago, but despite the pandemic the mayor of Peel Street has no plans to do the same. He is anxiously awaiting for restaurants to reopen. In the meantime he is pleased to be part of Montréal en Lumiere.
For $45 (before tip and taxes) you can get the duck foie gras terrine from Hudson Valley Farms, 12 hour braised beef cheek, mushrooms, carrots and truffles or scallop risotto with lobster sauce and chocolate croustillant from Christian Faure at ofauria.com. An accomplished pastry chef and Meilleur ouvrier de France, who settled in Quebec 20 years ago, he is renowned for his desserts made with local, seasonal fruits. Wow mine was to die for!
I was pleasantly surprised with the offer when I dropped by for a lunch pickup. All of the food is freshly prepared by the Chez Alexandre chef and placed in vacuum packed plastic bags. This was great as I took my time driving back to the office. I placed the different bags on plastic plates, poked some holes in them with a knife and microwaved each item for a few minutes. Everything was absolutely delicious and indeed more than enough to share among two, so indeed something to take home for supper. (Alain gave me both options). Perhaps Alain can get in touch with the Canadian Space Agency. The astronauts would love this!
You can go to www.chezalexandre.com or call 514-288-5105 for this special until March 28. The iconic restaurant is located at 1454 Peel St. Chez Alexandre is open seven days a week from 11:30 am until (non-pandemic times) 2 am. For more information call (514) 288-5105 or email resto@chezalexandre.com
As for the other restaurants to choose from, there is Au Petit Extra, Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Beau Mont, Chez Sophie, Chez Victoire, État Major, Helena Ikanos, Il Miglio, ITHQ, Jérôme Ferrer, Joséphine, La Chronique, Labo Culinaire Foodlab, Le Mousso, Le Virunga, Restaurant Graziella, Restaurant Manitoba, Restaurant Pastel and Trifecta.
Debut of a Web Series
For the first time, the Festival is presenting four separate web series, comprised of 22 episodes, and available to watch for free as at montrealenlumiere.com. They are in French, with English sub-titles. I have watched a number of them and they are quite entertaining,
Ever since its first edition, the festival has made a point of supporting local restaurant owners–and that commitment remains a part of its DNA. In fact, the support campaign for Quebec’s restaurateurs, J’adore mon resto has been in full swing on social media since January 18 with the official hashtag #jadoremonresto
Quilt and Fine Cuisine
Miss going on vacation? Need to get out of the house? In a new and unique partnership concept, the Festival has also teamed up with a number of local hotels with restaurants to create the Quilt and Fine Cuisine deals, which offer an exclusive VIP gastronomy experience in the luxury of your hotel room. It’s an excellent opportunity to spoil yourself and support two industries that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, also until the 28th.
The participants are: Boxotel + État Major, Double Tree + Menu Extra. Fairmount Le Reine Elizabeth + Rosélys, Hôtel Delta., Hôtel Monville + Le Central , Hôtel Nelligan + Verses Bistro, Hôtel Place d'Armes + Brasserie 701 , Hôtel William Gray + Maggie Oakes, InterContinental + Restaurant Helena, Le Germain + Le Boulevardier, Le Saint-Sulpice, Residence Inn by Marriott + Chez Alexandre, Sofitel Montréal + Le Renoir , Vogue Hôtel + La Société and Westin Montréal + gaZette.
