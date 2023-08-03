I among the millions of people worldwide who absolutely loves going on Facebook.
What I have appreciated most over the years has been the ability to share links to stories or videos I have posted for The Suburban. But now, social media giant Meta will end all of that. For how long, we do not know? Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is reacting to the federal government’s Online News Act, Bill C-18 which requires big tech giants like them and Google to pay media outlets for news content they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.
"In order to provide clarity to the millions of Canadians and businesses who use our platforms, we are announcing today that we have begun the process of ending news availability permanently in Canada," Rachel Curran, Meta's head of public policy in Canada, said in a statement.
Canadians will no longer be able to view or post news content on Facebook or Instagram. News outlets, including international ones, will start having their content blocked on those platforms. So that sadly means everything I share from The Suburban - and that is a lot!
I personally do hope that common sense prevails and both parties come to a compromise. However, in the interim, I am urging anyone who still wants to follow my posts to opt into one or all of these steps.
Linked In
Register for a free online subscription to The Suburban right here. You will receive the latest news headlines, breaking news and e-editions, sent straight to your in-box, with The opportunity to comment on stories and submit coming events.
Download our app on your smart phone. How to do that here.
Sign up and follow me on:
Once you have registered for free at TheSuburban.com, you can subscribe directly to my contributions via a link at the bottom of each of the following:
My Cohen in the City Video Show Here
