It is a new way of life for us with the pandemic. The past year has been a nightmare for all of us. However, in the word of entertainment, we have been thrown some bonuses. A case in point is the 18th annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival Canada, led by new festival chairs and McGill alumni) Nick de Pencier and Montreal-born Jennifer Baichwal
For the first time since its inception, the entire festival will be available to stream for free across all of Canada, taking place from Feb 18 to 22.
Beginning with the opening night film A La Calle, a ground-level look at ordinary Venezuelans fighting for democracy, the festival is followed by four more documentaries from Kenya, Sweden, Iran/Turkey, and Peru, showcasing human rights issues relating to environmental activism, protest marches, LGBTQ rights, and the plight of refugees.
Even though there is no cost, tickets still need to be reserved via the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema Website.
The 18th annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival Canada is now in its second year of partnership with Hot Docs
“We are thrilled to be part of HRWFF, and delighted to bring these outstanding films to Canada,” says Nick. “The past year has put gross global inequities into sharp focus, and these stories demonstrate the resilience, intelligence and passion of ordinary people striving to change their worlds. They, and the filmmakers who document them, demonstrate immense courage and dignity in the face of fear, greed, oppression and hatred. We urge all Canadians to spend some time with Human Rights Watch and these films at our festival. Prepare to be inspired!”
The festival kicks off with Maxx Caicedo and Nelson G. Navarrete’s stunning A La Calle, where ordinary Venezuelans fight to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.
Following this screening will be a live Zoom with special guests.
In I Am Samuel, from Peter Murimi, a queer Kenyan man balances pressures of family loyalty, love, safety and identity. With Wake Up on Mars, directed by Dea Gjinovci, a family is challenged by their daughters’ years-long comas brought on by “resignation syndrome,” a mysterious condition that can affect asylum-seeking children. In Love Child from Eva Mulvad, an illegal love story forces a young Iranian family to seek asylum in Turkey. I watched this one It is another film that paints Iran in a very negative light. Maxima, directed by Claudia Sparrow, finds 2016 environmental Goldman Prize winner Máxima Acuña facing one of the world’s largest gold-mining corporations in her home on the Peruvian Highlands.
All screenings will be followed by in-depth discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, Human Rights Watch researchers, and/or special guests.
Jennifer was born in Montreal and grew up on the west coast in Victoria, BC. She came back to Montreal in 1987 and lived here for seven years, while doing a BA/MA at McGill University. Nick lived in Montreal for three years from 1985 to 1988 while attending McGill, but the couple did not meet until 1994 in Toronto. “We are married and have been making documentary films together, among other projects, for 25 years,” she shared.
Early on in the pandemic, Jennifer and Nick realized that an in-person experience might not have been possible Once that became completely clear, thet took advantage of their partnership with Hot Docs. The latter started last year. “They have an excellent digital reach,” Jennifer noted. “Although we are not ‘together’ in the sense of sitting ensemble in a dark theatre, we are still a community, and the advantage of this format is that it is Canada-wide, rather than just in Toronto at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, and all the screenings are free! So we are encouraging people to watch in tandem with others- together but apart- then have discussions virtually afterwards, just as you would if you attended a film in person with friends."
As for the selection of films, Jennifer said there were a lot of remarkable and powerful ones to choose from. “It was an engaging and sometimes difficult process for the committee to decide,” she said. “But these five films rose to the top for their power and humanity. Also very important is that each film represents vital areas of research and advocacy that HRW as an organization does, day in and day out, all over the world. This research is highly regarded by NGOs, governments and journalists for its accuracy, breadth and integrity.”
Here is a more detailed look at the films:
A La Calle - OPENING NIGHT
Maxx Caicedo and Nelson G. Navarrete, 2020, Documentary, 110 min.
Spanish, Fully subtitled in English.
Official Selection DOC NYC.
A La Calle is a first-hand account of the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whose policies have plunged the country into economic ruin. Working with a network of clandestine camera crews, the filmmakers spent three years recording exclusive interviews with key opposition figures, including Leopoldo López — whose arrest and imprisonment inspired a national movement — and the grassroots activist Nixon Leal, as well as a host of other Venezuelans. As acting interim president, Juan Guaidó works to rally international opposition to the Maduro government, which tightens its hold over a nation already crippled by hyperinflation, blocking life-saving humanitarian aid and repressing dissent. A La Calle captures the remarkable courage of the Venezuelan people as they unite to restore liberty to their country.
I Am Samuel
Peter Murimi, 2020, Documentary, 68 min.
English, Swahili, Luhya, Fully subtitled in English
Official Selection London Film Festival, Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.
Samuel grew up on a farm in the Kenyan countryside, where tradition is valued above all else. He moves to Nairobi in search of a new life, where he finds belonging in a community of fellow queer men and falls in love with Alex. Their love thrives even though Kenyan laws criminalize anyone who identifies as LGBTQ, and together they face threats of violence and rejection. Samuel’s father, a preacher at the local church, doesn’t understand why his son is not yet married and Samuel must navigate the very real risk that being truthful to who he is may cost him his family’s acceptance. Filmed over five years, I Am Samuel is an intimate portrait of a Kenyan man balancing pressures of family loyalty, love, and safety and questioning the concept of conflicting identities.
Wake Up on Mars
Dea Gjinovci, 2020, Documentary, 75 min.
Albanian, Swedish, Fully subtitled in English.
Official Selection Tribeca Film Festival
Two teenage sisters, Ibadeta and Djeneta, lie in a vegetative state in the small Swedish home of their Kosovar family. Their mysterious illness is known as “resignation syndrome,” a condition that can affect asylum-seeking children, often following a threat of deportation. The tight-knit family is trying to rebuild a normal life far from their native Kosovo, where they were victims of persecution. As their devoted parents work to keep their daughters alive and await updates on their immigration status, their youngest brother, Furkhan, imagines a life beyond the snowy expanse of his temporary backyard—and into the far reaches of space. While their entire future hangs in the balance of a pending asylum request, the little boy dreams of building a spaceship to leave it all behind. Furkhan’s desire to build his dream ship to the stars, escaping the unimaginable reality of his sisters’ illness, serves as a powerful, visually arresting metaphor for the contemporary refugee experience.
Love Child
Eva Mulvad, 2019, Documentary, 112 min.
Azerbaijani, English, Farsi, Turkish, Fully subtitled in English.
Official Selection Toronto International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.
An intimately filmed, epic love story introduces Leila and Sahand at the start of a turbulent five-year period beginning with their escape from Iran where, while married to other people, they fell in love. Since adultery is punishable by death, and divorce forbidden, they run for their lives and start over again as a family in Turkey with their young son, Mani, who doesn’t yet know that Sahand is his biological father. Suddenly living together in a strange new land, battling tightening asylum laws to find security after years in limbo, they are learning more about each other in the toughest of circumstances and facing hurdles that test the strength of their relationship.
Maxima
Claudia Sparrow, 2019, Documentary, 88 min.
English, Spanish, Fully subtitled in English.
Official Selection Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, Slamdance Film Festival.
Maxima tells the incredible story of 2016 environmental Goldman Prize winner Máxima Acuña and her family, who own a small, remote plot in the Peruvian Highlands. The Acuñas rely solely on the environment for their livelihood, but their land sits directly in the path of a multi-billion dollar project run by one of the world’s largest gold-mining corporations. Faced with intimidation, violence, and criminal prosecution, we follow Máxima’s tireless fight for justice, taking her from the Peruvian Supreme Court to the doors of the World Bank in Washington, D.C. Standing ever mighty, Máxima sings of her love of the land in the face of widespread oppression of indigenous people, and relentless attempts by corporation to exploit resources despite both the eradication of traditional lifestyles and widespread environmental destruction.
